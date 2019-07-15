Daily News - July 15, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Do Cleveland Cavaliers have the right people in charge? Hey, Chris!

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

Why isn’t Collin Sexton playing in the summer league?

I’ve been surprised at the numerous fans who have wondered about Sexton not playing in summer league. I'm not sure what he would possibly gain in that environment, playing with -- and against -- such little NBA talent.

Players like Sexton rarely play in summer league. They shouldn’t. Sexton finished fifth in Rookie of the Year voting. He was Second Team All-Rookie. Of the 10 players who landed on either the first or second team, only New York’s Mitchell Robinson played in summer league, which was incredibly surprising. On top of that, Sexton played all 82 games as a rookie -- a grueling run for a player coming straight from college. I'd say he earned some time off this summer.

Even though Sexton didn’t play in summer league, he was with teammates for more than a week. He competed with Darius Garland in practice shooting drills, got his own work in, watched film and provided plenty of guidance for the invites. During that time, Sexton and Garland started to bond, hanging out away from the court and going on a Vegas shopping trip. There was value in Sexton being in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas despite not playing in the games, which, mean very little for someone like him coming off a promising rookie campaign. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

The Cavaliers aren't desperate to trade Kevin Love, which could pay off at the deadline

Author: James Rapien

Publication: 92.3 The Fan

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cavaliers find themselves in a unique position going into the 2019-2020 season. They have a new head coach in John Beilein, promising young players like Darius Garland and Collin Sexton, plus multiple veterans on expiring contracts that will likely be dealt before the trade deadline.

General manager Koby Altman knows the rebuild is going to take time. He’s also aware that the timeline doesn’t align with Kevin Love’s prime. The Cavaliers are willing to listen to trade offers for the power forward, who turns 31 in September, but they aren’t desperate to deal him.

Altman wants to get more than a few expiring contracts and a draft pick for the five-time All-Star. The Cavaliers value Love and they don’t need to dump his salary. He will make $120.4 million over the next four years, which isn’t nearly as bad as some of the other contracts across the NBA.

He's battled injuries, but the Cavaliers aren’t going to give him away. Unfortunately for Altman, there doesn’t appear to be a team willing to package valuable picks and young players for Love.

The Cavs aren’t desperate to move him, but they’re certainly open to it if a trade makes sense. There have been plenty of discussions about the Heat looking for a second star to pair with Jimmy Butler. Miami would like to send a combination of James Johnson, Kelly Olynyk and a future pick, although they don’t have many, in exchange for Love. - CLICK HERE to read full story.