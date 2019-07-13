Daily News - July 13, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers: Kevin Love, JR Smith, two-way options and other things seen and heard at summer league

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers wrapped up summer league play on Friday night with an overtime win against the Sacramento Kings. It capped more than two weeks of work and eight total games, covering both Salt Lake City and Las Vegas.

Here are some things seen and heard:

Where is the (Kevin) Love?

With all three of their rookies signing while in Salt Lake City, the Cavaliers have 14 players under contract for the 2019-20 season. All but three of them joined the team in either Utah or Nevada, as the team primarily focused on team-building over the last few weeks.

JR Smith is exiled. The organization continues to seek a potential trade partner. If that doesn't happen, Smith will be waived by Aug. 1. Matthew Dellavedova wasn't there, but stayed in touch with rookie Dylan Windler, texting him after one of the eight games. Kevin Love was touring the country, something he had already planned, wanting to fit that in between the end of season and start of Team USA activities, which begin in August with training camp.

Cleveland Cavaliers end Vegas Summer League with 98-96 OT win over Kings

Author: Staff Report

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Malik Newman scored three overtime points and added an assist to account for all of the Cavaliers’ extra-period scoring in a 98-96 victory over Sacramento in Cleveland’s final game of the Las Vegas Summer League Friday night.

Newman, who played last season for the Canton Charge of the G League, led the team with 33 points. JaCorey Williams and Phil Booth each had 18 points as the Cavs rallied from a six-point deficit starting the fourth quarter to tie the game at 93 after regulation.

Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman added 11 points for Cleveland, which finished 2-3 in Vegas and did not qualify for the championship round. B.J. Johnson led Sacramento with 20 points.

