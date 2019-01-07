Daily News - January 7, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers sign Cameron Payne to 10-day contract

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed point guard Cameron Payne to a 10-day contract, a league source told cleveland.com.

To make room for Payne, the Cavs waived swingman Patrick McCaw before his contract became guaranteed for the remainder of the season on Monday.

Payne, the 14th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, was waived by the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. He cleared waivers, became an unrestricted free agent and the Cavs signed him Sunday evening.

According to a source, the Cavs, who have numerous wings on the roster already, felt they needed an extra ball handler. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers notebook: Baker Mayfield’s cockiness earns admiration from Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

CLEVELAND — New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry is such a devotee of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield that he’s still steamed about Oakland.

Gentry, 64, has been following Mayfield going back to his days at Oklahoma, although Gentry joked he still refers to the Sooners’ conference as the Big Eight, not the Big 12.

In proof, he revealed his agony over the Browns’ 45-42 overtime loss to the Raiders on Sept. 30, especially the officiating reversal on Carlos Hyde’s seemingly game-clinching first-down run.

“That was terrible,” Gentry said before the Pelicans defeated the Cavaliers Saturday night at Quicken Loans Arena. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers sign guard Cameron Payne, waive Patrick McCaw

Author: Jeff Schudel

Publication: News-Herald

The Cavaliers, grasping for offensive help anywhere they can find it, on Jan. 6 signed guard Cameron Payne to a 10-day contract.

Payne, 24, was waived by the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 3. He played in 31 games with 12 starts for the Bulls this season and averaged 5.7 points and 2.7 assists in 17.3 minutes a game.

Payne, selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the 14th pick of the 2015 draft, started only one game with the Thunder in 1 ½ seasons before being traded to the Bulls on Feb. 23, 2017. He has played in 144 career games with 27 starts and has averaged 5.8 points a game.

Payne is likely to back up rookie Collin Sexton and veteran Matthew Dellavedova with the Cavaliers. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

