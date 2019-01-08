Daily News - January 8, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers, Game 41 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-32) will wrap up their four-game homestand against the Indiana Pacers (26-13) on Tuesday night.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Quicken Loans Arena

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs beat the Pacers 92-91 on Dec. 18 -- the only game the Cavs have won in the last 12. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kevin Love unsure when he will be able to return, reaffirms desire to stay in Cleveland

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Kevin Love still doesn't have a clear timeline for a return following a recent visit with his doctor, but admitted the mid-January mark that he once mentioned isn't realistic.

At this point, he's still weeks away and his comeback could end up being closer to the All-Star break.

"I don't know," Love said Monday at Cleveland Clinic Courts. "It's really tough for me to say because I don't know how my foot is going to respond. I didn't know what the doctor was going to say in New York, but I think just if I'm feeling good and I progress well than hopefully it will be sooner rather than later. I just don't know when it's going to be."

Love, who mentioned a mid-January return to The Athletic, had surgery to remove cartilage and have fluid drained from the base of the big toe on his left foot by Dr. Martin O'Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York on Nov. 2. At that time, the Cavs said he would be re-evaluated after about six weeks. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

#CavsPacers Game Preview

Author: Joe Sykes

Publication: Cavs.com

The Wine & Gold round out their four-game homestand on Tuesday evening against the Indiana Pacers. Tipoff from The Q is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. (ET).

Heading into Tuesday night, Cleveland will look to end a nine-game skein, which includes their most recent loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night at The Q.

Against NOLA, the Cavaliers were able to get another solid bench performance from Jordan Clarkson, who tallied a game-high 23 points and four rebounds in 24 minutes. Clarkson has scored in double figures in 35-of-39 appearances this season, including 12 performances scoring at least 20 points. Over his last 12 games, J.C. is averaging 19.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 29.3 minutes per game (since December 12). On the season, Clarkson is averaging a career-high 16.9 ppg (third-highest among NBA bench players).

Tristan Thompson recorded his 16th double-double of the season with 10 points on 4-8 (.500) shooting and a team-high 11 rebounds in 26 minutes against the Pelicans. Thompson (549 GP) also passed Brad Daugherty (548 GP) for sole possession of the ninth-most games played in franchise history. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

