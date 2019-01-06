Daily News - January 6, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Big Second Stanza Lifts Pelicans Past Cavs

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Wrap-Up -- If the Cavaliers were looking to get back on track over their four-game homestand before departing on their longest roadie of the season, time is running out.

The Cavaliers have now dropped their first three games of the homestand – including Saturday night’s lopsided, 133-98, decision to the Pelicans – and their losing streak stands at nine straight.

The storyline was a familiar one. Although unlike the previous evening’s loss to the Jazz, this contest started slipping away just before intermission. Unlike the previous evening, the Cavaliers found themselves trailing by 30-plus in the fourth quarter. - CLICK HERE

Cleveland Cavaliers' Larry Drew delivers message in 133-98 loss against Pelicans

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Guess the team meeting didn't work.

Less than 24 hours after holding a closed-door meeting to address their ongoing second-half woes, the Cleveland Cavaliers' chances of pulling an upset against the New Orleans Pelicans were derailed by those same problems.

The Pelicans blew out the Cavs 133-98 on Saturday night. - CLICK HERE

Larry Drew contemplating lineup changes following ninth straight loss

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After Friday's team meeting failed to yield the desired results, head coach Larry Drew's quest to snap this futile streak has led him down a different path.

He's contemplating lineup changes.

"I'm going to probably have to do something different with my lineup," Drew admitted following the Cavaliers' 133-98 loss against the New Orleans Pelicans Saturday. "That lineup is not a very energized lineup right now. They show flashes of it but they can't sustain it, so I may have to make some adjustments." - CLICK HERE

