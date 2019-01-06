Daily News - January 6, 2019

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
Big Second Stanza Lifts Pelicans Past Cavs
Author: Joe Gabriele
Publication: Cavs.com
Wrap-Up -- If the Cavaliers were looking to get back on track over their four-game homestand before departing on their longest roadie of the season, time is running out.
The Cavaliers have now dropped their first three games of the homestand – including Saturday night’s lopsided, 133-98, decision to the Pelicans – and their losing streak stands at nine straight.
The storyline was a familiar one. Although unlike the previous evening’s loss to the Jazz, this contest started slipping away just before intermission. Unlike the previous evening, the Cavaliers found themselves trailing by 30-plus in the fourth quarter. - CLICK HERE
Cleveland Cavaliers' Larry Drew delivers message in 133-98 loss against Pelicans
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Guess the team meeting didn't work.
Less than 24 hours after holding a closed-door meeting to address their ongoing second-half woes, the Cleveland Cavaliers' chances of pulling an upset against the New Orleans Pelicans were derailed by those same problems.
The Pelicans blew out the Cavs 133-98 on Saturday night. - CLICK HERE
Larry Drew contemplating lineup changes following ninth straight loss
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After Friday's team meeting failed to yield the desired results, head coach Larry Drew's quest to snap this futile streak has led him down a different path.
He's contemplating lineup changes.
"I'm going to probably have to do something different with my lineup," Drew admitted following the Cavaliers' 133-98 loss against the New Orleans Pelicans Saturday. "That lineup is not a very energized lineup right now. They show flashes of it but they can't sustain it, so I may have to make some adjustments." - CLICK HERE
