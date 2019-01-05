Daily News - January 5, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Jazz Pulls Past Wine & Gold After Intermission

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Wrap-Up -- A young, shorthanded squad like the Wine & Gold simply doesn’t have the luxury of playing well for 24 minutes. They learned that lesson the hard way on Friday night.

Cleveland and Utah went toe-to-toe for one half of basketball, but the Jazz hit another gear after intermission – leaving the Cavaliers in the dust and sending them to their eighth straight defeat, taking the 117-91 decision on Friday night at The Q.

The Cavaliers were stingy defensively through the first stanza and led by a point heading into halftime. But the Jazz would proceed to outscore them, 69-42, over the final two quarters to pull away for the win. - CLICK HERE

Marla’s 34 shots from beyond the arc on a ‘somber’ team meeting, second-half woes and a lack of heart

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

Notes, quotes and observations after the Cavaliers lost their eighth consecutive game, falling 117-91 to the Utah Jazz Friday night at Quicken Loans Arena.

1. The Cavs’ lack of energy in the second half, when they were outscored by the Jazz 69-42, prompted a post-game meeting that saw coach Larry Drew arrive in the interview room about 30 minutes after the final horn.

2. It wasn’t just this performance that was the issue. During the losing streak, the Cavs have been outscored 488-389 in the second half, an average of 12.4 points. They’ve won only one second half in those eight games, beating Memphis by five in an eight-point defeat on Dec. 26.

3. Opponents are averaging 61 points and shooting 52.4 percent in the final two quarters, the Cavs 48.6 points and 42.1 percent. The Cavs’ defensive rating (points allowed per 100 possessions) during the streak is 129.4. - CLICK HERE

Jae Crowder gets revenge, sparks second-half barrage as Cavs’ losing streak reaches eight

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

CLEVELAND — For a time, it appeared all the Cavaliers needed was a revenge game to snap them out of their season-long losing streak.

Then Jae Crowder and the Utah Jazz flipped that script.

Ex-Cavs player Crowder scored eight points in a span of three minutes when Utah pushed a four-point lead to 15 early in the fourth quarter as the Jazz handed the Cavs their eighth consecutive loss, 117-91 Friday night at Quicken Loans Arena. - CLICK HERE

More Daily Press Links: