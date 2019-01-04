Daily News - January 4, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz, Game 39 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-30) will continue their four-game homestand against the Utah Jazz (18-20) on Friday night.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Quicken Loans Arena

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Jazz in Utah 104-101 on Dec. 30, 2017. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kevin Love able to ramp up basketball activities, still no timetable for his return

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After Kevin Love's visit with Dr. Martin O'Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City on Wednesday, there is still no timeline for Love's return even though he has been cleared for select on-court basketball activities.

Love underwent surgery to remove cartilage and drain fluid from the base of the big toe on his left foot on Nov. 2. At that time, the Cavs said he would be re-evaluated after about six weeks.

That follow-up consultation went well and Love continues to make progress. The power forward, who recently began shooting on the court, will now be able to ramp up therapy, strength and conditioning and basketball activities.

The Cavs want to see how his foot responds to increased activity before they determine when Love can officially return. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Larry Drew on Kevin Love trade rumors: 'Anybody can be traded'

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Kevin Love cannot be traded. Not yet anyway.

In three weeks that will officially change. But neither that reality nor the Cavaliers' commitment to Love this off-season has prevented his name from popping up in trade rumors.

It's nothing new for Love, who constantly jokes about the number of times he has been fake-traded since joining the Cavs in the summer of 2014.

The latest chatter comes from Marc Stein of the New York Times. He wrote on Tuesday about the Denver Nuggets having a "longstanding fondness" for Love. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

