Daily News - January 31, 2019

Cedi Osman providing optimism in an otherwise lost Cleveland Cavaliers season

Author: Ben Axelrod

Publication: WKYC

CLEVELAND -- When the Cleveland Cavaliers set out on their second post-LeBron James era, they did so with two goals: Win games and develop young talent.

And not necessarily in that order.

After four years of being consumed by a championship or bust mentality, the Cavs knew a youth movement would be necessary in order to replenish their roster. They said as much when they drafted Collin Sexton with the No. 8 pick in last month's NBA Draft, weeks before James even announced he'd be taking his talents to Los Angeles.

There was just one problem. As Cleveland reached the midway point of its first LeBron-less season in five years, it would have been tough to argue it had accomplished either of its two primary objectives. For the bulk of the season, the Cavs have laid claim to the worst record in the NBA. Perhaps more alarmingly, their young talent's development has seemed just as lacking as their win total.

Over the course of the last two weeks, however, a bright spot in Cleveland's season has begun to appear -- and not necessarily in the form of its current two-game winning streak. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

By the Numbers: Forecasting February

Author: Staff

Publication: Cavs.com

With the Cavaliers slate of games for the first month of the new calendar year in the books, Cavs.com takes a look at some facts and stats for the upcoming month of February in today's edition of By the Numbers presented by FanDuel.

10 … games to be played in February.

7, 3 … home games and road games, respectively, in the month.

7 … days with no game stretching from February 14-20 due to All-Star.

2,180 … approximate miles to be traveled during the month. The lowest mileage of any month this season.

1 … back-to-back slated on the schedule for February (February 8 at WAS & February 9 at IND).

8 … games played at 7PM ET. All 10 games in February will be played in the Eastern time zone.

3 … games played on Saturday (February 2 vs. DAL, February 9 at IND, February 23 vs. MEM) - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Justin Bibbs bombs the Charge in Red Claws win

Author: Josh Weir

Publication: Canton Repository

CANTON Maine Red Claws guard Justin Bibbs, a Dayton native, had six friends and relatives at Memorial Civic Center for Wednesday’s 11 a.m. start against the Charge.

He only noticed one of them during the game.

“I heard her,” Bibbs said about his mom, adding, “every single shot.”

Gayle Bibbs had plenty to cheer about.

Her son scored 16 of his career-high 30 points in the fourth quarter as the Red Claws pulled away from Canton in the final five minutes for a 94-86 win in a mostly empty gym.

Wednesday was the Charge’s annual school day game, which brings thousands of kids from local schools to scream their heads off. But the polar vortex had other ideas. No school meant no kids. A crowd of less than 300 fans watched the Charge lose their fourth straight game in a strange scrimmage-like atmosphere. - CLICK HERE to read full story.