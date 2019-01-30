Daily News - January 30, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers avoid late collapse, hang on for 116-113 win against Wizards: Chris Fedor's instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- This is what they call a winning streak.

It's been a while for the Cleveland Cavaliers. More than two months actually. The second consecutive win didn't come easy either.

But for the second time during a mostly-miserable season, the Cavs have strung together back-to-back victories, narrowly avoiding a late collapse against the Washington Wizards and hanging on for a 116-113 victory on Tuesday night.

While the Cavs had issues closing out another opponent, they made just enough plays at the end. Following the same script from Chicago, Tuesday's big fourth-quarter lead started to evaporate thanks to a combination of shoddy defense, poor free-throw shooting and some lax offense. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Watching Duke’s Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish is one-stop shopping for Cavs fans, scouts (video)

Author: Elton Alexander

Publication: Cleveland.com

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — If you want a peek into the future of the Cleveland Cavaliers, the first look should be the present edition of the Duke Blue Devils.

With six weeks left in the college regular season, there is still plenty of time to determine if second-ranked Duke has enough true depth for an NCAA Championship run. And plenty of time for Cavs scouts and fans to evaluate a pool of talent from which Cleveland could draw.

When it comes to projectable talent in the 2019 NBA Draft, there is no doubt Duke is stacked.

If the Cavs, as currently expected, land one of the first three picks in the draft, then there is a good probability they’ll consider the Blue Devils' trio of outstanding freshmen: - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cedi Osman 'has exceeded expectations' of Cleveland Cavaliers coach Larry Drew

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers didn't know what to expect from Cedi Osman this season.

He showed exciting flashes as a rookie, earning plenty of praise from old teammate LeBron James. But Osman's playing time was sporadic, as he averaged 11.0 minutes and started just 12 of 61 games.

His production fluctuated as well, ranging anywhere from eye-opening -- recording back-to-back double-digit scoring games in early March -- to alarming, with a 33-minute clunker late in the season against Philadelphia where the coaching staff lost faith in the overmatched rookie.

So heading into Year Two, there were more questions than answers. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

