Daily News - January 3, 2019

Matthew Dellavedova taking pride in mentoring Collin Sexton

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Matthew Dellavedova knows exactly why he's with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"My job is to come in and help run the second unit and make sure the second unit is playing well, but also help Collin (Sexton) as much as I can and just try to help him grow as much as I can," Dellavedova told cleveland.com Wednesday night following the Cavs' 117-92 loss against the Miami Heat. "It's a great opportunity to continue working on my leadership. It's been great so far."

The Cavs knew Dellavedova would test Sexton in practice, push him the way Dellavedova used to with Kyrie Irving. Those sessions made Irving and Dellavedova better players. The stories are legendary, with teammates having to intervene at times.

There haven't been any of those heated moments between Dellavedova and Sexton, two extremely competitive players that were eager for those behind-the-scenes matchups. Heck, the Cavs have barely practiced because of the recent compact schedule. But Dellavedova has still found plenty of other ways to help groom Cleveland's building block, including film sessions on off days and teaching moments during timeouts. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers open new year with familiar result, pounded by Miami Heat 117-92: Chris Fedor's instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- New year. Same result.

The Cleveland Cavaliers opened the 2019 portion of their schedule with a 117-92 loss against the Miami Heat, extending their losing skid to a season-long seven games.

The Cavs entered the night with renewed hope. The new year marked the exciting return of Tristan Thompson and Rodney Hood -- two guys dearly missed during this shaky stretch. But not even those two -- combined with Patrick McCaw's arrival -- were enough to break Cleveland out of its current funk.

Thompson, who came back from a 10-game absence because of a sprained foot, helped the Cavs get off to a rapid start. In his first seven minutes, Thompson brought his usual energy and provided a needed offensive lift. He scored eight points in the first quarter, pushing the Cavs out to an 18-14 advantage before taking a breather. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Heat Stymie Cavs Over Final Three Quarters

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Wrap-Up -- The Miami Heat aren’t known as a three-point shooting squad. But they were locked in from long-distance on Wednesday night – drilling 16 triples and handing the Wine & Gold their seventh straight defeat – a 117-92 decision to tip off a four-game homestand.

Just five nights after dropping Cleveland for the 15th straight occasion on South Beach, the Heat were equally stingy in the rematch – holding the Cavaliers to 45 percent shooting and dominating them on the boards, 47-22, in the paint, 44-26, and in second-chance scoring, 14-2.

The Cavaliers likely expected those numbers to be better with their leading rebounder – Tristan Thompson – rejoining the starting lineup after missing the previous ten games with a sprained left foot.

Thompson, along with Rodney Hood, returned from injury on Wednesday night and each contributed in the scoring column. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

