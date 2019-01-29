Daily News - January 29, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards, Game 52 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (10-41) will begin a three-game homestand against the Washington Wizards (21-28) on Tuesday night.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Quicken Loans Arena

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs beat the Wizards 116-101 on Dec. 8 in Cleveland. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kevin Love to take important step in recovery on Thursday, unlikely to play this week

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kevin Love was back on the practice floor Monday afternoon, going 5 on 0 with teammates in non-contact sets, but is unlikely to play in either of Cleveland's games this week.

While Love, who has been sidelined since the fourth game of the season, continues to make steady progress in his recovery from foot surgery, there's still a big step he needs to clear before making his comeback official.

"I don't anticipate it," Drew said when asked about Love's immediate availability following Monday's practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts. "We still want to get him involved with some contact to see how he does with that and see how he is the following day. Right now it's a step in the right direction, but he won't play tomorrow and chances are he won't play this week."

The biggest step for Love will come Thursday. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

#CavsWizards Game Preview

Author: Joe Sykes

Publication: Cavs.com

The Wine & Gold tipoff their three-game homestand on Tuesday night when they host the Washington Wizards in The Land. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. (ET).

The Cavs head into this home stretch on a high note after grinding out a 104-101 victory over the Bulls that featured 14 ties and 23 lead changes on Sunday afternoon in the Windy City.

In their victory, the Wine & Gold dished out 26 assists on 39 made field goals (13 three-pointers), while committing only eight turnovers at Chicago. On the season, the Cavs have the fifth-lowest turnovers per game in the NBA at 13.6.

The Cavs shot 13-15 (.867) from the free throw line in Sunday’s win at Chicago. The Wine & Gold currently have the eighth-highest FT% in the NBA (.793) and three players ranked in the NBA’s Top 30 in FT%: Rodney Hood (.918, third in NBA), Collin Sexton (.853, 25th in NBA) and Jordan Clarkson (.848, 28th in NBA). Hood enters Tuesday’s game with 35 consecutive made free throws (since 4Q of 12/18/18). - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: