Daily News - January 28, 2019

Cleveland Cavaliers sign Kobi Simmons to 10-day contract

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CHICAGO -- The Cleveland Cavaliers signed guard Kobi Simmons to a 10-day contract, the team announced Sunday morning.

With the team still trying to overcome injuries and needing a replacement for Cameron Payne, who was let go after his second 10-day deal expired Friday night, the Cavs used their open roster spot on Simmons.

Simmons, 21, was with Cleveland during training camp and preseason. The 6-foot-4 guard has played in 30 games this season with the Canton Charge, the Cavaliers' exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team. Simmons is averaging 17.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.3 minutes.

He spent last season as a Two-Way player with the Memphis Grizzlies, averaging 6.1 points and 2.1 assists in 32 games. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers were 'more calm' late in win against Chicago: Fedor's five observations

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CHICAGO -- The Cleveland Cavaliers snapped their six-game losing streak, edging the Chicago Bulls 104-101 on Sunday afternoon.

Here are five observations:

Cavs take 'big step'

It hasn’t happened often. But in their few chances to close out games late, the Cavs have typically stumbled. If you’re looking for signs of growth during this frustrating season, Sunday's win against Chicago provided a few.

It wasn't simply about the final score either. It's how they got there.

Deng Adel’s 3-pointer with 9:12 remaining gave Cleveland an eight-point lead, the largest for either side during a matchup that featured 23 lead changes and 14 ties. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Larry Drew's late substitution propels Cavaliers to 104-101 win over Chicago Bulls: Chris Fedor's instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CHICAGO -- Well, someone had to win on Sunday afternoon.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls, two of the NBA's worst teams, traded gentle taps for 48 minutes. And just like the Nov. 10 matchup between the Cavs and Bulls in Chicago, the contest came down to the final possession.

This time, the Cavs came up with the critical stop.

At the same basket where Collin Sexton had his shot blocked at the end in November, Chicago's Zach LaVine had his chance for a tie. His 3-point attempt over Cedi Osman bounced off the rim as the buzzer sounded, and the Cavs exhaled after nearly squandering an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter.

The 104-101 win snaps Cleveland's six-game losing skid. It also allowed the Cavs to avoid a season series sweep against the 11-win Bulls. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

