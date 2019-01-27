Daily News - January 27, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls, Game 51 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

The Cleveland Cavaliers (9-41) will play the Chicago Bulls (11-38) for the final time this season on Sunday afternoon.

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: United Center

TV: FoxSports Ohio - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Five Keys: Cavaliers at Bulls

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Key: Windy City Showdown The Wine & Gold wrap up the season series with their Central Division rivals, taking on the Bulls at the United Center on Sunday afternoon.

The Cavaliers come into today’s contest having dropped six straight and 18 of their last 19 games, including a 104-88 decision on MLK Day back at The Q.

On Friday night, Cleveland played three very good quarters, but dug itself a third-quarter hole that proved to be too deep, cutting an 18-point fourth-quarter deficit to just five in the closing seconds, but couldn’t quite get over the hump.

The Bulls are a team in a similar situation to the Wine & Gold, having dropped 12 of their last 13. The bad news for the Cavs is that one victory came against them – as have two of Chicago's previous 10 victories earlier this season. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

#CavsBulls Game Preview

Author: Staff

Publication: Cavs.com

The Wine & Gold head to the Windy City on Sunday afternoon as they wrap up their four-game season series with the Chicago Bulls. Tipoff from the United Center is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. (ET).

The Cavs come into Sunday's matchup looking to avenge their loss to the Bulls earlier this past week on MLK Day. On Friday, Cleveland played a well-rounded game against the Miami Heat despite dropping the contest by six.

The star of Friday's game was undoubtedly sophomore swingman Cedi Osman who poured in career-high 29 points against the Heat after tallying a previous career-high of 25 just couple nights earlier against the Boston Celtics. Cedi's 29-point effort was a game-high and came off 11-20 (.550) shooting. The Turk also tallied four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 39 minutes against Miami.

Cedi's fellow sophomore, Ante Zizic, fell just shy of a double-double with 11 points on 4-7 (.571) shooting and a team-high nine rebounds on Friday. Zizic has now scored in double digits in a career-best six consecutive games averaging 16.2 points on .603 (38-63) shooting from the field and 8.3 rebounds in 30.0 minutes per game over that span (since 1/16). - CLICK HERE to read full story.

