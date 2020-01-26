Daily News - January 26, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers defenseless against Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls once again in 118-106 loss

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cavs.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It was deja vu for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Only instead of the fourth quarter, Chicago’s uncontrollable blaze began earlier than that, using a scorching third quarter to hand the Cavaliers their seventh straight loss, 118-106.

“These aren’t getting any easier,” Cavs head coach John Beilein said. “We did not have answers for (Zach) LaVine. We turned the ball over and obviously they are very good, lead the league in turning people over, and did that a lot to us again today. It just leads to transition points that were layups. We’ve tried everything." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Bulls Big Third Keeps Cavs Reeling

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

When the Cavaliers wrapped up their six-game road trip last weekend and returned for a three-game homestand against three of the Eastern Conference’s struggling squads. It seemed like a perfect opportunity to right the ship.

That has not been the case.

The Cavs surrendered another big third quarter, gave up another 40-point performance to Zach LaVine and losing their second contest to Chicago in seven days – dropping the 118-106 decision on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The loss was Cleveland’s seventh straight overall and 12th in its last 14 outings. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Aided by Larry Nance Jr., Cavaliers’ Cedi Osman leads Twitter campaign for Turkish earthquake relief, raises $60,000

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

CLEVELAND — Cedi Osman saw the rubble on the news, the total of at least 29 dead and 1,400 injured by a 6.7 magnitude earthquake in Turkey Friday night, and called it “devastating.”

But the 24-year-old Cavaliers forward was also spurred to action.

Osman pledged to donate $100 for each 3-pointer made by the Cavs and Bulls in Saturday night’s game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and then upped it when teammate Larry Nance Jr. suggested $200 and told him he would match. Osman used the worldwide power of Twitter to raise about $60,000, the total he posted on social media shortly after midnight, for the disaster’s victims in about 12 hours. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

