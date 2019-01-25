Daily News - January 25, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat, Game 50 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (9-40) return home for their third matchup of the season against the Miami Heat (22-24) on Friday night.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Quicken Loans Arena

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Heat 117-92 on Jan. 2. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

#CavsHeat Game Preview

Author: Joe Sykes

Publication: Cavs.com

The Wine & Gold are back in The Land this Friday night when they welcome the Miami Heat to town. Tipoff from The Q is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (ET).

The Cavs will look to bounce back after a tough loss to the Celtics on Wednesday night in Boston. After taking the lead into the second quarter and bringing the game to within single digits in the third, the Cavs were unable to complete the comeback. Despite the loss, the club saw some solid performances.

In the game, the Cavaliers grabbed 15 offensive rebounds which led to a season-high tying 23 second chance points (November 21, 2018 vs. ATL, November 24, 2018 vs. HOU). This season, the Cavs have pulled down at least 10 offensive rebounds in 29 contests and scored at least 20 second chance points on six occasions.

The Cavs also shot well from deep, going 13-30 (.433) from three-point range against the Celtics. On the season, the Cavaliers have knocked down at least 10 threes in 24 games this season. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

By the Numbers: Retired Digits

Author: Staff

Publication: Cavs.com

In the spirit of Throwback Thursday, Cavs.com dissects some digits from the Cavaliers' jersey numbers hanging in the rafters in this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.

34 … number worn by "Mr. Cavalier" Austin Carr that was retired on January 3, 1981.

21.9 … points per game averaged by Mr. Cavalier during the 1973-74 season.

42 … number worn by Hall-of-Famer Nate Thurmond that was retired on December 18, 1977.

167 … blocks tallied by Thurmond in his stint with the Wine & Gold from 1975-1977.

7 … number worn by Bobby "Bingo" Smith that was retired on December 4, 1979. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: