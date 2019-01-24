Daily News - January 24, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland.com (Fedor): Ante Zizic capitalizes on bigger opportunity in Cavaliers' 123-103 loss to Celtics: Chris Fedor's instant analysis

BOSTON -- Playing against the Boston Celtics will always serve as a reminder of what the Cleveland Cavaliers no longer have.

Well, more appropriately, who they no longer have.

Kyrie Irving wasn't in the TD Garden, away from the team and ruled out because of flu-like symptoms. But there were plenty of Irving reminders everywhere: jerseys in the arena, his face all over the team's intro video and then, of course, Cavaliers rookie Collin Sexton, who has become the centerpiece of the deal.

The Celtics didn't need Irving Wednesday. They didn't need Al Horford either. He was rested ahead of the team's marquee matchup with Golden State this weekend. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers can officially trade Kevin Love, as sixth-month restriction is lifted

BOSTON -- When the clock struck midnight on Wednesday night/Thursday morning, the Kevin Love trade restriction was officially lifted.

Six months after signing his massive four-year, $120 million contract extension, the Cleveland Cavaliers can legally deal their injured power forward if they so choose.

According to sources, the Cavs' stance on keeping Love hasn't changed. They want him in Cleveland. They value what he can bring on the court when healthy and his leadership and set-the-tone work ethic behind the scenes has been very important. He wants to stay with the team as well.

"I don't know what's going to happen. I've said all along I've wanted to be here. I've said this too, it's a business," Love said recently. "We saw that last year at the deadline. Think every trade deadline, draft, free agency, always brings something new. It's always different. I would love to be here. Would just love to get through a whole season healthy just because I've had nagging things that have taken time and been a little bit unlucky, but I would like to play ball here." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Larry Nance Jr. vows to be more vocal, 'shine light' on Cavaliers' problems after seeing little growth recently

BOSTON -- Sitting on the sidelines often provides a unique perspective.

Because of a sprained MCL, Larry Nance Jr. has been forced to watch helplessly as the Cleveland Cavaliers have dropped seven of the eight games without him.

During that time, he has taken mental notes. And when he returns to the lineup, which he told cleveland.com is supposed to happen Friday night, he's bringing a stronger voice.

"There's nothing good coming from this," Nance told cleveland.com following the Cavs' 123-103 loss against the Boston Celtics. "This isn't good for anyone."

Before Tyronn Lue was fired as head coach six games into the rebuild, he said this season was about "wins and lessons." Losses were, no doubt, expected. But they were supposed to provide a roadmap back to respectability. The Cavs were supposed to study those defeats, figure out where things went awry and, well, learn from them. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

