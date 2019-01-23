Daily News - January 23, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, Game 49 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

BOSTON -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (9-39) will look to snap a four-game losing streak when they play the Boston Celtics (29-18) on Wednesday night.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: TD Garden

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Celtics 128-95 on Nov. 30 in Boston. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Would Kyrie Irving join LeBron James in Los Angeles? Old Cavaliers teammates weigh in on the speculation

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

BOSTON -- Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving, a one-time teammate of LeBron James, will be part of the star-studded free agent class this summer.

It just so happens the Los Angeles Lakers, where James now resides, have cleared a large amount of cap space so they can woo another star to Hollywood.

Plenty of chatter has centered on the Lakers attempting a blockbuster trade for Anthony Davis. The Kawhi Leonard rumors haven't completely gone away. There's also Kevin Durant, who could leave Golden State after three seasons. Klay Thompson would be an ideal fit next to James -- even if Thompson has repeatedly expressed his desire to stay in the Bay Area. Jimmy Butler could be a target.

But what about Irving? - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Miles of glass panels being installed for The Q Arena Transformation Project

Author: John Pana

Publication: Cleveland.com

Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena is undergoing a $185 million makeover which will make way for, among other things, the 2022 NBA All Star Game.

If you haven’t seen the architectural renderings, a new 42,530 square foot addition with an exterior glass facade will wrap around the north and east sides of the building along Huron Road and East 6th Street.

Ark Transportation Ltd. of Middleburg Heights was contracted to receive, warehouse and transport the 1,475 glass panels to the construction site. An Ark representative confirmed that they received nearly 1.3 million pounds of cargo from 33 full ocean containers. Each container has 39,000 pounds, including the glass panels and the wooden crates protecting them.

With the glass panels ranging from 8 to 13 feet long, it would be safe to say that the total length of the panels lined up back-to-back would be well over 2 miles long. That would be a glass path stretching from Quicken Loans Arena to Cleveland’s Steelyard Commons south of Tremont. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

