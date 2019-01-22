Daily News - January 22, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Frontcourt injuries forcing Cedi Osman to guard bigger opponents for Cleveland Cavaliers

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — With a front court decimated by injuries to Tristan Thompson and Larry Nance Jr, the Cleveland Cavaliers have turned to second-year swingman Cedi Osman to guard the power forward position in their last few games.

Coach Larry Drew admitted that he is not a big fan of the move, but said there are not a lot of other options for the Cavs at the moment.

“In all honesty, I don’t think it’s fair to Cedi what we’re asking him to do,” Drew said after the Cavaliers fell to Chicago, 104-88 on Monday. “He’s guarding guys that are much bigger, much stronger at the four spot.”

Osman, at 6-foot-8 and 215 pounds, guarded Chicago’s Lauri Markkanen on Monday. Markkanen, a seven-footer, outweighs Osman by 25 pounds. He scored 13 points on 5-for-11 shooting from the field including 3-for-5 from 3-point range. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Road-weary Cleveland Cavaliers fall to Chicago Bulls, 104-88

Author: Joe Noga

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The road was not kind to the Cavaliers on their recent west trip. Coming home to an early tipoff against the rested Chicago Bulls was no treat, either.

Cleveland had trouble making shots early and could not stop Chicago from scoring in the second half, losing 104-88 on Monday in a Martin Luther King Jr. holiday matinee at Quicken Loans Arena.

Chicago shot 15-for-30 from 3-point range for the game, including reserve forward Bobby Portis who drilled three triples in the first half.

“We didn’t get up on him,” Cavaliers coach Larry Drew said “We call those ‘dare shots.’ We gave guys dare shots and they knocked them down. Anybody’s capable of making threes on any given night. We allowed (Portis) to get his feet set and he got good looks and he made them.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Road-Weary Cavaliers Fall in Return Home

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Wrap-Up -- After wrapping up an 11-day, six-game trip – having played three of those contests in the final four nights and arriving home in a snowstorm at 5 a.m. the previous morning – it was predictable that the Cavs wouldn’t have their legs for Monday afternoon’s matchup.

That turned out to be the case, as the Bulls snapped their 10-game skid, topping Cleveland for the third time this season – going wire-to-wire for the, 104-88, decision on MLK Day at The Q.

The Wine & Gold wrapped up their longest West Coast trip of the season with a 1-5 mark, falling to Denver on Saturday night. Monday’s tilt marked a quick turnaround for Larry Drew’s shorthanded squad, playing with a depleted frontline.

The Bulls took full advantage of the Cavaliers tired legs – scoring the game’s first seven points and taking a 13-point edge after one quarter. Cleveland held Chicago to just 17 points in the second period and trailed by just six at intermission. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

