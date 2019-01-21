Daily News - January 21, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls, Game 48 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (9-38) will host the Chicago Bulls (10-36) for a special MLK Day matchup on Monday afternoon.

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Quicken Loans Arena

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Bulls 112-92 on Dec. 23, 2018 in Cleveland. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

#CavsBulls Game Preview

Author: Joe Sykes

Publication: Cavs.com

The Wine & Gold return to The Land for an MLK Day matinee showdown with the Chicago Bulls on Monday afternoon. Tipoff from The Q is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. (ET).

Monday's matchup will be the 12th time the Cavs have hosted a game on Martin Luther King Jr. Day since it became a national holiday in 1986. This will also be just the sixth time the Cavs have played on MLK Day at Quicken Loans Arena (2002 vs. MIA, 2014 vs. DAL, 2015 vs. CHI, 2016 vs. GSW, 2018 vs. GSW). Overall, including road games since 1986, Cleveland has played on MLK Day 17 times (9-8 record).

Monday's meeting with the Bulls will be the Wine & Gold's first game back in Cleveland since they left for their six-game, 11-day road trip, which wrapped up on Saturday night against with a loss to the Denver Nuggets in the Mile High City.

Against Denver, the Cavaliers shot .846 (22-26) from the free throw line, while also connecting on 10 triples on Saturday night. They have shot at least .800 from the charity stripe in 24 games and made double-digit three-pointers in 23 contests this season. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Five Keys: Cavaliers vs. Bulls

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

There’s no way around it: today’s Martin Luther King Day matinee at The Q features the two teams that are scuffling in a serious way.

The Bulls come into this afternoon’s contest having dropped 10 straight. This afternoon’s host has won one game since December 18 and is coming off a 1-5, 11-day roadie that landed in a snowstorm at 5 a.m. the previous morning.

On Saturday night at the Pepsi Center, the Cavaliers wrapped up their longest trip of the season with a lopsided loss to the Nuggets, with Nikola Jokic posting his sixth triple-double of the season and Denver drilling 15 triples.

The Nuggets demolished Chicago in their gym two nights earlier and has sent both teams packing for today’s matchup at The Q. The Bulls – who came home to the same fortunes, falling by two touchdowns to Miami on Saturday night – have managed to take both contests against the Wine & Gold this season, including a 20-point decision at The Q back on December 23, holding Cleveland to 33 second half points in the win. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

