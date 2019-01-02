Daily News - January 2, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Facing Challenges Throughout His Career, Jaron Blossomgame Has Found NBA Home In Cleveland

Author: Evan Dammarell

Publication: Forbes

As 2018 came to a close for the Cleveland Cavaliers, a very exciting NBA career is just beginning for Cavaliers forward Jaron Blossomgame. On December 29, the Cavaliers faced the Atlanta Hawks, Blossomgame's hometown team. The Cavaliers lost 111-108 and Blossomgame finished with 2 points and 2 rebounds in 23 minutes of play. But, Blossomgame would not trade this moment for anything else in the world:

"The game against the Hawks was really exciting for me because it is the first time most of my friends and family could see me in person playing in an NBA uniform. They are just as excited as I am so I really looked forward to it."

But to reach this point, Blossomgame had to grind every step of the way. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat, Game 38 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-29) will open a four-game homestand on Wednesday night against the Miami Heat (17-18).

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Quicken Loans Arena

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Heat 118-94 on Friday night in Miami. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Can Patrick McCaw help fix Cleveland Cavaliers' inability to defend point guards?

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Way back on Opening Night, Toronto Raptors All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry torched the Cleveland Cavaliers, scoring 27 points to go with eight assists while making 10 of his 12 shots.

Call it a precursor of what was to come this season.

More than two months later, the Cavaliers still have few answers when it comes to defending opposing lead guards.

Can new addition Patrick McCaw help change that?

"I can see him doing some of that, absolutely," head coach Larry Drew said when asked if McCaw would get a chance to defend high-level backcourt players. "What we've done, against scoring point guards like Mike Conley, like Trae Young, we did switch our matchups and go bigger on both guys. That seemed to have some effect." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Are the Cavaliers asking too much of Collin Sexton and Cedi Osman in this rebuild?

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: The Athletic

This is how the Cavaliers’ rebuild was supposed to go.

There was 4:21 left in the game Saturday night, the Atlanta Hawks were ahead by six, and out of a timeout Cavs coach Larry Drew turned back toward rookie Collin Sexton and second-year man Cedi Osman, who, as you’ll see later, calls himself a rookie.

On this particular night, Sexton and Osman were two of the better Cavs. They’d played their way into the minutes that mattered the most, the ball found its way into their hands, and the chips fell where they did.

“This is really important for my development — even on nights when I’m struggling, it’s really important that coaches are trusting in me,” Osman told The Athletic. “Those crucial minutes, they always put me in the game and they want me to feel that pressure. I really appreciate that.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.