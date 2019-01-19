Daily News - January 19, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers at Denver Nuggets, Game 47 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (9-37) wrap up their longest road trip of the season against the Denver Nuggets (30-14) on Saturday night.

When: 10 p.m.

Where: Pepsi Center

TV: FoxSports Ohio - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Utah Jazz ruin homecoming for Rodney Hood and Alec Burks, smother Cavaliers 115-99: Chris Fedor's instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

SALT LAKE CITY -- Rodney Hood and Alec Burks each received a warm reception during player introductions. Then came a tribute video at the first timeout.

Those were the lone highlights.

It was a forgettable return to Utah, especially for Hood. Not only did the Cavs lose their second straight game 115-99 to the Jazz, but Hood had one of his worst performances all season.

The Cavs called the first offensive play for Hood, a chance to get him an early touch against his old team and perhaps calm the nerves. Brick. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Jazz Go Big, Stymie Cavaliers in Salt Lake

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Wrap-Up -- The Cavaliers’ recent roadie placed them in two cities where they’ve seriously struggled over the years, regardless of record – Portland and Utah.

Things have not changed.

The red-hot Jazz – riding a five-game win streak – made short work of the shorthanded Cavaliers, opening up a big early lead and barely looking back, holding on for the 115-99 win on Friday night in Salt Lake City.

Unfortunately, the final score was not indicative of the overall contest. The Jazz led by more than 30 points – and by as many as 38 – for much of the third quarter before Quin Snyder emptied his bench in the fourth. In that final period, Cleveland outscored the Jazz, 39-22, but it was a case of too little too late for the Cavs – who’ve now dropped 14 of their last 15. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

