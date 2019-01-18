Daily News - January 18, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Alec Burks' departure from Utah has helped him revive career, with greater opportunity in Cleveland

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

SALT LAKE CITY -- Alec Burks was initially surprised by the trade from Utah to Cleveland in late November. There was even some question about whether he was actually going to stay with the Cavaliers or if perhaps a redirection elsewhere was possible.

But as Burks preps for his first return to Salt Lake City since that emotional deal, he has the benefit of hindsight on his side. It's allowed Burks to have a greater appreciation for Cleveland, as the rebuilding Cavaliers continue to give him a bigger platform.

"I would say there's more opportunity here, definitely," Burks told cleveland.com. "I think it's been great. Been up and down. Still going to be up and down I feel like just trying to find a rhythm. Only been like a month in. But it's getting better and better. I'm adjusting more and more every day."

Burks' newest role is guarding the opponent's best perimeter player. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Utah Jazz, Game 46 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (9-36) will make their fifth stop on this six-game road trip when they play the streaking Utah Jazz (25-21) on Friday night.

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Jazz 117-91 on Jan. 4 in Cleveland. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Structural steel work complete in $185 million Q transformation

Author: Courtney Astolfi

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The final steel beam was put into place Wednesday at the Quicken Loans Arena, marking the conclusion of structural steel work in the $185 million Q transformation project.

The structural work began in February 2018, and since then, 1,229 tons of steel have been installed to form the frame of the arena’s new glass-enclosed atrium and south entrance, according to a news release. The atrium will add 42,530 square feet of public space to the building.

Work on the south side of the arena is also near completion, including the expanded Discount Drug Mart South Entrance, as well as an area to socialize and buy concessions, the release states. Opening first in mid-February will be the Saucy Brew Works Pub. To follow are two concessions concepts from local chefs Jonathan Sawyer, of the Greenhouse Tavern, and Karen Small of the Flying Fig.

The arena project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2019, in time for the start of the Cleveland Cavaliers season and other events in October 2019. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: