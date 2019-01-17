Daily News - January 17, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Ante Zizic trying to prove he still has a place in modern NBA: Fedor's five observations

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

Head coach Larry Drew put on his Nike cap and tossed his backpack over his shoulders. But before he hopped on the first bus out of the Moda Center, he walked over to backup center Ante Zizic and gave him a fist bump.

“Great job tonight,” Drew said to Zizic quietly, so as to not interrupt his camera time.

Zizic was part of the bench unit that poured in 66 points -- more than half the team’s total output against Portland Wednesday night.

Needing his size against Portland’s trio of bigs -- Jusuf Nurkic, Meyers Leonard and Zach Collins -- Zizic logged 27 minutes, which matches his career-high. He capitalized on that increased playing time, scoring 16 points on 5-of-8 from the field to go with eight rebounds. It’s the third time in the last four games Zizic has scored in double figures. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers can't overcome Portland Trail Blazers' 3-point barrage in 129-112 loss: Chris Fedor's instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Larry Drew said getting off to a fast start -- similar to what happened in the win over the Lakers on Sunday -- was of the utmost importance against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Cavs did. Sort of anyway. They trailed by just four points at the end of the first quarter and were within single digits at halftime.

But sustaining that effort was once again problematic, as the Blazers began pulling away in the third quarter and then fought off one last Cleveland rally for the 129-112 win.

In that third quarter, Portland outscored Cleveland, 38-30, taking a 15-point edge to the fourth. It was too much of a hill to climb. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers sign Cameron Payne to second 10-day contract

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Cleveland Cavaliers signed point guard Cameron Payne to a second 10-day contract late Tuesday night.

Payne, who inked his first 10-day deal on Jan. 6, has impressed the organization -- and head coach Larry Drew specifically -- during his first four games.

"I didn't know a whole lot about Cam," Drew said Wednesday. "But he has really surprised me. There's things about his game that I didn't know he had. He's a tremendous competitor. He doesn't shy away, he doesn't back down from the competition and he's not afraid to take the shot. He's done a really good job and picked things up quickly too, which is a big plus. I'm really pleased with how he's playing."

Payne is averaging 8.8 points on 50 percent shooting from the field and 2.8 assists in 17.7 minutes. Before joining the Cavs, Payne played in 31 games with Chicago, averaging 5.7 points and 2.7 assists in 17.3 minutes. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: