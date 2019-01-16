Daily News - January 16, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers at Portland Trail Blazers, Game 45 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (9-35) will continue their road trip against the Portland Trail Blazers (26-19) on Wednesday night.

When: 10 p.m.

Where: Moda Center

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Blazers 113-105 on March 15, 2018. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

#CavsBlazers Game Preview

Author: Joe Sykes

Publication: Cavs.com

The Wine & Gold tipoff the second half of their six-game roadie on Wednesday night when they travel to Rip City to battle the Portland Trail Blazers. Tipoff from the Moda Center is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. (ET).

The Cavs head into Portland on a high note, snapping their 12-game skein with a 101-95 win over the Los Angeles Lakers this past Sunday evening in Tinseltown.

In the win, Cleveland's defense was rock solid after holding Los Angeles to just 36-91 (.396) shooting from the field, including 7-34 (.206) from beyond-the-arc. The Cavaliers are now 4-0 this season when holding opponents to under .400 shooting.

The Cavs were just as good on the offensive front, tallying all five starters score in double figures against the Lake Show (Cedi Osman–20, Rodney Hood–18, Alec Burks–17, Collin Sexton–17, Tristan Thompson–15). The starters also totaled 87 points on Sunday, which was good for their second highest scoring effort of the season (93 on 11/23 at PHI). - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Charge fall flat against lowly Suns

Author: Josh Weir

Publication: Canton Repository

CANTON There are times during an NBA G League season when a team is short-handed and facing difficult circumstances. It’s not uncommon to see players rally around each other and produce a surprising result.

Then there are times when said team seemingly waves the white flag.

The Charge were flat and their play disjointed in a 106-92 loss Tuesday night to the Northern Arizona Suns at Memorial Civic Center.

A small crowd (including Canton native and former NBA player Phil Hubbard) watched the Charge (9-15) never lead in falling to the worst team in the G League. The Suns entered the night with a 4-24 record. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Charge add Deng Adel, lose Bonzie Colson and Jalen Jones

Author: Josh Weir

Publication: Canton Repository

CANTON The Charge had players coming and going via the two-way option on Tuesday.

The Cavaliers signed forward Deng Adel to a two-way contract and released Jalen Jones to make room for Adel’s addition. The Milwaukee Bucks later signed Charge forward Bonzie Colson to a two-way contract.

Adel, who turns 22 on Feb. 1, played in 25 games for the G League’s Raptors 905 this season, averaging 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists. The 6-foot-7 Adel is a native of the South Sudan. He spent three years at Louisville, averaging 14.9 points and 5.2 rebounds last year before declaring for the NBA Draft. He went undrafted.

Jones appeared in four games with the Charge. He averaged 9.3 points and shot 32.6 percent from the floor. Adel and Jaron Blossomgame are the Cavs/Charge two-way players. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Pro Football Hall of Fame, Canton Charge strike discount-ticket deal

Author: Marc Bona

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Beginning today, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is teaming with the Canton Charge on a discounted combination ticket package.

A “Canton Cabin Fever” pass includes admission to the Hall as well as nine Charge games through February.

Cost is $25 ($17 for ages 6-12, $6 for those under 6).

Passes are good for the following games; Hall admission is good through February: - CLICK HERE to read full story.