Daily News - January 15, 2019

Cleveland Cavaliers to waive Jalen Jones, sign Deng Adel to two-way contract Tuesday, sources say

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

LOS ANGELES -- In a minor roster move, the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to sign G League player Deng Adel to a two-way contract and waive Jalen Jones, league sources told cleveland.com.

Adel will ink his contract Tuesday, the final day for teams to sign players to new two-way deals, and is expected to report to the Canton Charge.

Jones did nothing wrong with the Cavaliers and everyone in the organization really liked him, including head coach Larry Drew. Jones averaged 5.1 points and 2.1 rebounds in 13.4 minutes. He reached double figures in scoring twice over the last six games. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

NBA clears Cleveland Cavaliers of any wrongdoing in Patrick McCaw signing

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

LOS ANGELES -- The NBA completed its investigation into the Patrick McCaw signing and determined that the Cleveland Cavaliers did not violate the Collective Bargaining Agreement in any way.

The league -- at the urging of the Golden State Warriors -- interviewed numerous parties involved in the deal to see if there was any circumvention of salary cap rules.

Had the Cavs been found guilty of any wrongdoing they could have been fined or even lost a future draft pick.

The Cavs signed McCaw, a restricted free agent with the Warriors who was locked in a stalemate with the organization, to a two-year offer sheet worth $6 million on Dec. 28. The Warriors ultimately declined to match, letting McCaw join rival Cleveland. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

