Daily News - January 14, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Why Collin Sexton calls Cleveland Cavaliers' season 'fun': Fedor's five observations

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

LOS ANGELES -- The Cleveland Cavaliers snapped their 12-game losing streak on Sunday night, beating the Los Angeles Lakers 101-95.

Here are five observations:

Communication on defense

Given the Cavs had finally snapped their losing streak, one that wore on players physically and mentally, the locker room inside Staples Center was relatively subdued. Still, it was certainly more joyful than the first two losses of this road trip, when frustration was clearly bubbling and Tristan Thompson felt the need to call out his teammates.

It worked.

"At the end of the day, we were in a rut and teams are getting better," Thompson said. "Early in the season you can kind of steal some games, but now teams are kind of hitting their stride, guys are playing for All-Stars, there are certain guys that are playing for a contract. Talking about opposing teams, they’re trying to find out what they’re going to be. For us it doesn’t get easier. If you look at our schedule this road trip, this is probably the closest game to being in our favor. So I’m glad that we got it." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers snap 12-game losing streak against LeBron-less Lakers: Chris Fedor's instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

LOS ANGELES -- All the Cleveland Cavaliers needed to snap their season-long 12-game losing streak was to see old teammate LeBron James again.

Of course, James wasn't in uniform for the final matchup of the season against Cleveland, dressed in a suit while his new squad continued to struggle without its star. The Cavs took advantage, beating the Lakers 101-95 on Sunday night.

The Cavs know all about the challenge of playing without James. They've dropped to the bottom of the NBA standings and already surpassed last season's loss total. The Lakers are starting to learn, falling to 3-7 without him.

Up until late in the fourth quarter, when youngster Kyle Kuzma tried to shoot the Lakers back into the game, James' new mates looked a lot like the Cavs once did, waiting for him to toss on his Superman cape and save the day. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs Stymie Lakers, Snap Skid in Tinseltown

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Wrap-Up -- The Cavaliers’ motto for the 2018-19 season is “Be The Fight” – and on Sunday night in Tinseltown, the Wine & Gold came out ready to scrap.

Playing like a team angry about its 12-game skein and having given up 140-plus in two straight, the Cavaliers were aggressive from the opening tip – jumping on the Lakers early and refusing to buckle at any point, holding on for the 101-95 victory at Staples Center.

Through the first two games of their six-game roadie, the Cavaliers were drubbed defensively and got the lion’s share of their scoring from the second unit. On Sunday night, Cleveland flipped the script – holding the LeBron-less Lakers to just under 40 percent shooting and getting at least 15 points apiece from each of their starters.

The Lakers led Sunday’s contest for just over a minute. After JaVale McGee opened the scoring with a turnaround floater, it was all Wine & Gold – with Cleveland taking a double-digit lead less than eight minutes into the contest and holding on from there. L.A. made a push to start the second half and in the game’s closing moments, but Cleveland answered the call at every turn. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: