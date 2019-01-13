Daily News - January 13, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers at Los Angeles Lakers, Game 44 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

LOS ANGELES -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-35) will continue their six-game road trip against the Los Angeles Lakers (23-20) on Sunday night.

When: 9:30 p.m.

Where: Staples Center

TV: FoxSports Ohio; NBATV - CLICK HERE to read full story.

How Cedi Osman earned LeBron James' respect and built a special bond that goes beyond basketball

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

LOS ANGELES -- The relationship between Cedi Osman and LeBron James got off on the wrong foot. Literally.

"The thing I remember clearly is how quiet that gym got," Cavs head coach Larry Drew recalls about Sept. 27, 2017. "Practice is going. There's all the talk, all the chatter and then that happened and it was just total silence."

There was Osman, a rookie taking part in his first official NBA training camp. He had left Turkey and was in a new country, trying to prove that he belonged, trying to earn the respect of his new teammates that had only known him from grainy YouTube clips and a Head and Shoulders commercial.

Then in his opening scrimmage, he stepped on James' foot, sending the franchise player hobbling off the court with a nasty ankle sprain. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers: What -- or who -- is at root of worst defense in NBA history?

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

HOUSTON -- The countless questions about Cleveland's ranking in the main defensive categories have been exhausted over the last couple of years.

The 2017-18 season seemed to be the low point. Then came this year.

Coaches, players, executives, they are all aware of the numbers.

Last in opponent field goal percentage. Fifth from the bottom in opponent 3-point percentage. They are 23rd in points allowed, perhaps a shocking number considering they've given up at least 140 points in back-to-back games. Last in defensive rating, allowing 117.2 points per 100 possessions -- nearly four points worse than the also-rebuilding New York Knicks. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: