Daily News - January 12, 2019

Cleveland Cavaliers: Talking Kevin Love, losing and midpoint of season

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS

1. The Cavaliers passed the half-point of the season with eight victories. That would give them 16 for the season – along with 66 losses. It would not be the worst season in franchise history, but close. In 1970-71 and 1981-82, the Cavs were 15-67.

2. In 2010-11, the Cavs had the franchise-record 26-game losing streak but still finished with a 19-63 record. That was the first season after LeBron James left for Miami.

3. Like this time, the 2010-11 Cavs had hopes of making the playoffs – or at least being respectable. At times, they had this starting lineup: Anderson Varejao, Anthony Parker, Antwan Jamison, Mo Williams and J.J. Hickson. Coming off the bench were Daniel Gibson, Ramon Sessions, and Ryan Hollins. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers 'don't have good defenders' to fix worst defense in NBA history

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

HOUSTON -- The countless questions about Cleveland's ranking in the main defensive categories have been exhausted over the last couple of years.

The 2017-18 season seemed to be the low point. Then came this year.

Coaches, players, executives, they are all aware of the numbers.

Last in opponent field goal percentage. Fifth from the bottom in opponent 3-point percentage. They are 23rd in points allowed, perhaps a shocking number considering they've given up at least 140 points in back-to-back games. Last in defensive rating, allowing 117.2 points per 100 possessions -- nearly four more points per 100 possessions worse than the also-rebuilding New York Knicks. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Tristan Thompson calls out Cavaliers teammates following blowout loss to Houston: 'We've taught everything we can teach'

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

HOUSTON -- Tristan Thompson believes there's been enough time for the young Cavaliers to learn. It's January. More than half of the season has been played. It's time to bring those first-half-of-the-year lessons to the court.

The Cavs failed to do that on Friday night, ignoring the game plan and getting blown out by the Houston Rockets -- a game in which Cleveland trailed by 44 at one point in the second half.

"Our plan was to keep it 2-on-2 on the ball. If (James) Harden and (Clint) Capela combine for over 100 points together then we will take that on the chin," Thompson said. "But we can't let the other guys score or be effective and clearly defensively guys weren't in the right spots and their rotational guys were able to have good nights. That's when they are at their best.

"Obviously have to give Harden a lot of credit for his scoring ability, but we can live with him scoring all the points as long as other guys are not contributing. We didn't do that tonight. Didn't do that at all." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

