Daily News - January 11, 2019

Cleveland Cavaliers at Houston Rockets, Game 43 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

HOUSTON -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-34) will continue their six-game road trip against the Houston Rockets (23-17) on Friday night.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Toyota Center

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs beat the Rockets 117-108 on Nov. 24. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Are Cleveland Cavaliers getting trade calls on Kevin Love and others? Hey, Chris!

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

HOUSTON -- It's the latest edition of Hey, Chris!

RollTribeCLE88 @RCle420

Replying to @ChrisFedor

Who are the next cavs to get moved and what kind of assets are you looking to acquire?

Hey, @RCle420: This is the question that so many are asking. So let’s start here: There’s interest from other teams in All-Star power forward Kevin Love. Sources tell me that the Cavs have received calls about him. It’s the same thing that typically happens with him around this time of year. He's used to it. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr. to miss 2-4 weeks with sprained MCL

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

HOUSTON -- Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. is expected to miss approximately 2-4 weeks with a sprained right MCL.

Nance was injured in the first quarter of Tuesday's loss against the Indiana Pacers and an MRI conducted Thursday confirmed the severity of the knee injury.

Nance made the trip to New Orleans with the team -- the start of a six-game roadie that concludes on Jan. 19 -- but did not play in Wednesday's matchup.

Without crutches, Nance hobbled out of the visitor's locker room late Wednesday night. He told cleveland.com that it was a worrisome non-contact injury to the same knee that had been surgically repaired while in college. While admitting he was still awaiting further evaluation, Nance said it wasn't the same exact injury (torn right ACL) that once ended his junior season at Wyoming. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

