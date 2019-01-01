Daily News - January 1, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Patrick McCaw provides few answers for wanting to leave Golden State, excited for new opportunity with Cavaliers

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Wearing new threads, that of his former NBA Finals rival, new Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Patrick McCaw spoke with excitement about the next chapter of his career.

But before officially turning the page, McCaw had a few questions to answer first.

Like, why would a 23-year-old former second-round pick want to leave the Golden State Warriors, the league's premier organization that took a chance on him and turned him into a two-time NBA champion?

"That's a tough question," McCaw said following his first practice with the Cavaliers Monday afternoon. "I loved playing in Golden State. My teammates, the coaches, it was nothing...really nothing stands out to me to say I didn't want to go back. Think it was just a personal thing where I was just like, I think it was time for me to move on for a new opportunity within myself. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Reinforcements On The Way

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Right now, it’s not about what the Cavs are as 2018 comes to a close – a banged-up squad that limped home from a rough road stretch to end the calendar year. It’s what they might become in 2019 and beyond.

On Monday afternoon, the Wine & Gold practiced with the newest member of the squad – Patrick McCaw – signed over the weekend as an unrestricted free agent. Golden State didn’t match Cleveland’s offer sheet for the young swingman’s services, and by New Year’s Eve he was working up a sweat in Independence.

The 23-year-old McCaw won a pair of titles with Golden State over the previous two seasons, but hasn’t played yet this year – deciding to make the risky move of “betting on (himself)” – as he explained to Monday’s media contingent.

”I feel great – I bet on myself and I stayed positive,” explained McCaw. “A lot of guys in my position – 22, 23 years old – probably would never take that chance just because they don't know what the outcome could possibly be. I know I had injuries and things like that last season. But I've just continued to work to get better, constantly makes strides within myself.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Spurning two-time champion Warriors for Cavaliers makes sense to Patrick McCaw

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

Patrick McCaw had a hard time explaining why he didn’t want to go back to the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors and instead chose to play for the Cavaliers, whose 8-29 record is the worst in the league.

“That’s a tough question. I loved playing in Golden State,” McCaw told reporters at the Cleveland Clinic Courts in Independence Monday. “Front office, coaches, players, the environment, it had nothing to do with any of that. It’s just a personal thing and I wanted a new opportunity to move on.

“I can’t say anything other than it was all me. Nothing against Golden State. I just wanted to move on.”

After suffering a severe spinal injury in 2017-18 that sidelined him for the last two weeks of the regular season and all but six games of the playoffs, McCaw, 23, did not report to training camp with the Warriors and has not played this season. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: