Daily News - January 9, 2019

Collin Sexton pays off College Football National Championship bet with Jaron Blossomgame

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Collin Sexton tossed on his gray Nike sweatsuit and was ready to address the media following the team's 123-115 loss.

Only he forgot something, an important addition to his wardrobe.

It was his new purple and orange Clemson windbreaker. Sexton will be wearing that for about a week after losing a bet with teammate Jaron Blossomgame.

Sexton went to Alabama. Blossomgame to Clemson. The two wagered on the College Football National Championship Game. The stakes, beyond the windbreaker of the opposing school for the loser, included 50 anytime pushups. Sexton churned out five of those while walking into the arena next to Blossomgame.

Cleveland Cavaliers at New Orleans Pelicans, Game 42 preview and listings

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-33) will open a six-game roadtrip against the New Orleans Pelicans (19-22) on Wednesday night.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Smoothie King Center

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Pelicans 133-98 on Saturday night.

Larry Nance Jr.'s knee injury doesn't appear to be serious, will be re-evaluated in New Orleans Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In a season filled with plenty of bad news, the Cleveland Cavaliers might've actually received a bit of injury fortune. Larry Nance Jr. will travel with the team on their six-game road trip, as his right knee injury isn't believed to be serious.

Of course, the Cavs won't know for sure until they re-evaluate him, which is supposed to happen Wednesday in New Orleans.

Nance exited Tuesday's 123-115 loss against the Indiana Pacers at the 6:51 mark of the first quarter and did not return.

"I just know when he was walking off the floor he was moving very, very gingerly," head coach Larry Drew said.

