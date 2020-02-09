Daily News - February 9, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Andre Drummond believes Cleveland Cavaliers building something ‘special,’ happy to be somewhere he’s ‘wanted'

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Andre Drummond didn’t believe the news at first -- that he had been traded by the Detroit Pistons, the only franchise he ever knew, the one that made him a top 10 pick in 2012 and organizational pillar with a five-year max contract four years later.

“Thought it was a joke at first,” Drummond said following his first practice with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday afternoon.

But then it hit him. After nearly eight years in Detroit, his Pistons career had come to an end. CLICK HERE to read full story.

Andre Drummond injects life into 13-win Cleveland Cavaliers: ‘That’s a (expletive) steal’

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (13-39) will try to snap their 11-game home losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (36-16) on Sunday night.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Clippers 128-103 on Jan. 14 in Los Angeles.

Cavs minute: New arrival Andre Drummond will make his Cavaliers debut. … Since entering the league in 2012-13, Drummond leads all players in double-doubles and 20-rebound games. … Drummond is currently on pace to collect his fourth rebounding title. … Second-year guard Collin Sexton is averaging a team-best 19.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists. … Among sophomores, Sexton has the third-highest scoring average behind Trae Young and Luka Doncic. … Cedi Osman has scored in double figures in 18 of his last 26 games. … During that stretch, Osman is averaging 12.8 points on 48.3% shooting and 42.2% from 3-point range. … Larry Nance Jr. is three rebounds away from 2,000 in his career. … Rookie point guard Darius Garland has scored in double figures in 19 of his last 20 contests and has knocked down multiple 3s in an NBA rookie-leading 32 games. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Growing Up ...Kevin Porter Jr.

Author:Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

The problem with doing a “Growing Up … “ feature on some of the Wine & Gold’s younger players is that they’re still in the process of doing so.

Kevin Porter Jr., the Cavaliers electric young shooting guard doesn’t turn 20 years old until May 4. At an age when most kids his age are eating Ramen Noodles and cramming for exams, the man known as “KPJ” is carving out his way among the tall trees of the NBA – and his ascension as a rookie has already been something special.

Considered by many to be the steal of this past June’s draft, Porter grew up in Seattle – and he was forced to grow up fast. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

