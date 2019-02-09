Daily News - February 9, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Kevin Love’s debut is brief in Cavaliers’ 119-106 loss to Wizards

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

WASHINGTON -- The final note of the national anthem hit and Kevin Love went over to the nearby basket, grabbed the rim and swung back and forth.

After a 50-game absence, Love was officially back.

Sidelined since late October following surgery on his left foot, Love’s return was brief. He played six minutes and 29 seconds before being subbed out for Ante Zizic. Moments later, Love jogged down the tunnel that leads to the visitor’s locker room, waved to a few fans wearing Cavaliers gear in corner seats and stayed in the back for the remainder of Cleveland’s 119-106 loss to the Washington Wizards.

“It was fun to be out there,” Love said following his comeback game. “This is my 11th year and I’ve seen a lot, done a lot, but coming back off that was a weird feeling. Felt good to be back out there. I have enough suits to get me through three months, but I’m tired of wearing a suit every game and just sitting out there so I was happy to wear some different street clothes in here and throw the jersey on and I know it was only six and a half minutes, but it felt good.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers have spent at least $34 million to add 8 draft picks in last 8 months

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

BOUT DAN GILBERT

Since LeBron James left for the L.A. Lakers via free agency, the Cavs have engaged in a massive, expensive rebuilding plan.

James departed in July 2018.

Since then, the Cavs have ... - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kevin Love’s lonely rehab had him feeling like a tennis player, led to greater appreciation for the chase

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

WASHINGTON -- Inside empty Cleveland Clinic Courts, Kevin Love was the only player that remained. With all of his teammates scattered elsewhere, the five-time All-Star hoisted numerous jumpers alongside a pair of coaches and a trainer. He went around the floor, stepping inside the arc and then popping outside. He worked on layups and focused on finishing post moves through light contact.

This became part of Love’s routine during his tedious rehab.

“It was very lonely,” Love told cleveland.com following Friday’s return. “Felt like a tennis player out there. Just me and my one or two coaches and a trainer. It was just me out there playing.”

That was the same sight back on Jan. 31 following practice. Earlier that day, Love took part in his first full-contact 5-on-5 session. Months in the making, it was the biggest step following surgery on his foot. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

