Daily News - February 8, 2019

Inside Cleveland Cavaliers’ trade for Andre Drummond, a player they’ve coveted for a while and consider a ‘long-term play’

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have had their eyes on Andre Drummond for a long time. They’ve watched him up close for years, playing against Drummond’s Detroit Pistons in past postseason matchups and at least three times each year during the regular season.

For general manager Koby Altman, his ties to Drummond go back a decade, when the two were together with USA Basketball.

So, when the Cavs had an opportunity to acquire the two-time All-Star center ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, they couldn’t pass it up. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Andre Drummond injects life into 13-win Cleveland Cavaliers: ‘That’s a (expletive) steal’

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein has already learned during his brief time in the NBA to expect the unexpected.

Beilein was out of town, at a personal event, constantly looking at his phone and waiting for calls to come in during Thursday’s trade deadline. He wanted to be kept in the loop about any possible deal, one involving Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson or any other player that had been speculated about in the weeks leading up to the festivities.

Thompson had brunch, played Fortnite and talked to Love, who was at home with his dog. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers sign Alfonzo McKinnie to non-guaranteed multi-year deal

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers are signing swingman Alfonzo McKinnie to a non-guaranteed multi-year deal, league sources tell cleveland.com.

According to sources, the Cavs are using a portion of their mid-level exception for McKinnie, who has had multiple stints with the organization. His most recent 10-day contract expired following Saturday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors, one of his former teams. The Cavs originally claimed McKinnie off waivers a few days before the opener in October.

The structure of McKinnie’s deal is unique. Sources say it’s a four-year, $7 million contract, which includes a little more than $600,000 guaranteed for the remainder of this season. The deal has an annual average salary of around $1.6 million -- the minimum -- and years two, three and four of the contract are all non-guaranteed. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

