Daily News - February 8, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers at Washington Wizards, Game 55 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (11-43) will play the first game of a road back-to-back against the Washington Wizards (22-32) on Friday night.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Capital One Arena

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs beat the Wizards 116-113 on Jan. 29 in Cleveland. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers won’t engage in JR Smith buyout discussions: Sources

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- After failing to find a taker for JR Smith on Thursday afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers will not engage in buyout discussions with the exiled shooting guard, league sources told cleveland.com.

Smith, who was sent away on Nov. 19, a move that the front office felt was best for the organization moving forward, will remain on the Cavaliers roster and the team will likely re-engage in trade conversations this offseason.

The last three years have been some of the worst in Smith’s enigmatic career. But his contract holds some value and the Cavs want to keep him as a “trade asset” for now. In the 2019-20 season, the final year of his deal, Smith’s contract is worth $15.6 million, but contains a partial guarantee of $3.8 million. That allows whichever team trades for him -- if there is one willing to do so -- to get some potential salary cap relief. This vision is similar to Cleveland’s trade with the Houston Rockets, where they took on Brandon Knight’s bulky salary -- a chance to revive his career -- and received a first-round pick as a sweetener.

The Cavs knew dealing Smith before the 3 p.m. deadline buzzer was always a long shot. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Larry Nance Jr. trusts Cleveland Cavaliers front office, not upset about trade deadline deals

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Larry Nance Jr., one of the Cavaliers spared at the NBA trade deadline, walked over to a group of reporters following a light practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts about an hour before the deadline buzzer Thursday afternoon.

Nance was asked a simple question: What is your reaction to the recent trades?

“Uh, which ones?” he responded with a smile. “Been a lot.”

There sure have. Starting with a Kyle Korver-Alec Burks swap in late November and finishing with Burks being flipped to the Sacramento Kings in a three-team deal also involving the Houston Rockets Wednesday night, the busy Cavs made four trades, sending out five guys (Burks, Korver, Rodney Hood, George Hill and Sam Dekker) who had no future with the team, but were also once part of their rotation. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: