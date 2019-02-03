Daily News - February 3, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers lose Cedi Osman, winning streak in 111-98 loss to Mavericks: Chris Fedor's instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Dallas Mavericks wunderkind Luka Doncic walked off the floor, right past a contingent of adoring fans posted in the corner waving Slovenian flags from behind the Mavericks' bench at their favorite son.

In his first -- and only -- game at Quicken Loans Arena this year, Doncic put on quite a show. By halftime, Doncic had 28 points, nearly outscoring Cleveland's entire starting five (30). When it was all over, Doncic matched his season-high with 35 points on 13-of-25 shooting to go with six assists and 11 rebounds in 32 mesmerizing minutes.

Behind Doncic and Harrison Barnes, who punctuated a scintillating 13-point fourth quarter with a dagger 3-pointer that gave Dallas its biggest lead (15) at the 4:34 mark, the Mavericks beat the Cavs and ended their two-game winning streak with a 111-98 win.

"Man, he's impressive," Larry Nance Jr. said of Doncic. "You see him on TV and everything and it's hard to tell how tall he is until you get next to him. He's a problem now and he's going to be a problem for, what, we're going to have to deal with that potentially 18 or 15 more years or however long he's lucky enough to play. I'm a fan." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers have received trade offers for Rodney Hood: Sources

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With the trade deadline fast approaching and the Cleveland Cavaliers sitting near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, the team has received multiple offers for Rodney Hood, sources told cleveland.com.

At this point, less than a week before the Feb. 7 deadline, none of the interested teams have met Cleveland’s asking price.

Hood, 26, signed a one-year qualifying offer worth $3.4 million this past summer. Because of that, his contract carries a one-year Bird restriction, which allows him to veto any trade.

Both Hood and his agent have already informed the Cavs on what he would be willing to do with that veto power, according to league sources. And Hood will be choosy. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Watch Sgt. Jesse Hawkins surprise his family during Cavs game after a year serving in Korea (video)

Author: Hayden Grove

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Connor and Oliver Hawkins are used to seeing their father in feather-stuffed form.

On Saturday night, after nearly a year, the four-year old and two-year old got to see their dad in the flesh once again.

Sgt. Jesse Hawkins, a huge Cleveland sports fan from Columbus, spent a year overseas in Korea with the U.S. Army, before flying back home to Ohio to surprise his kids and his family with his presence.

The emotional moment was months in the making, when Hawkins' wife, Brooke, had her two sons, a life-sized cardboard cutout of her husband in uniform and two small dolls Jesse’s image front and center at Browns Training Camp in August. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

