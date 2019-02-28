Daily News - February 28, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

NEW YORK -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (14-47) will play their final game of the season against the New York Knicks (13-48) on Thursday night.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Madison Square Garden

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs beat the Knicks 107-104 on Feb. 11 in Cleveland. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

The Wine & Gold hit the road as they travel to Gotham City for a Thursday night affair against the New York Knicks. Tipoff from Madison Square Garden is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (ET).

As they prep for New York, the Cavs are coming off a solid 3-2 homestand at Quicken Loans Arena after topping the Knicks, Suns and Grizzlies. Cleveland's two losses were a triple overtime thriller against the Nets on February 13 and a comeback rally that fell short against the Portland Trail Blazers in their most recent matchup on Monday.

During their five-game homestand, the Cavaliers' offense was electric, averaging 115.8 points, 27.2 assists and 14.8 three-pointers per game. In their loss to the Blazers on Monday, the squad connected on 13 three-point field goals and have now made at least 10 three-pointers in 34 games this season, including a season-high tying seven consecutive games.

Against Rip City, Cleveland was once again great from the free-throw line, shooting .885 (23-26) from the stripe - good for their 29th outing with at least a .800 clip or better this season. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

The Cavaliers are playing faster and more aggressively on offense since Kevin Love returned to the court. Case in point:

The DNA of this play is simple. Love gets the rebound and he immediately flings the pass to Collin Sexton, who is across half court with 22 seconds left on the shot clock. Sexton immediately pushes and gets to the rim, but passes out to Osman with 19 seconds left. Osman then quickly passes to Love, who the Trail Blazers have forgotten to guard at the top of the key. Love shoots with 17 seconds left and the Cavs get an easy basket as a result.

The Cavs’ offense has not created many easy baskets this season — the league’s 26th best offense at 105.7 points per 100 possessions, per nba.com/stats, is proof. In the last three games, the three games where Love has played in the 22-28 minute range he’s expected to moving forward, the Cavs are 14th in the league at 111.4 points per 100 possessions, per nba.com/stats. That’s a jump from putrid to respectable. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

