Daily News - February 27, 2019

Is Jordan Clarkson part of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ future? Hey, Chris!

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It's the latest edition of Hey, Chris!

Why isn't Clarkson considered a core player? Re-signing him should be automatic but that's rarely mentioned. He works hard, consistent scorer, not perfect but can improve on defense & lessen TOs. Seems to be a great teammate. Why isn't he listed with Sexton, Osman, Love, Nance? - CLICK HERE to read full story.

From The Hardwood To Hollywood

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Over the past few years, the Wine & Gold have had some moments that Hollywood couldn’t have even dreamed up – especially a feel-good thriller on a summer Sunday night in Oakland, capping a comeback for the ages.

But the current Cavaliers also have plenty of leading man-types on the roster.

You’ve got a local hero (Larry Nance Jr.), an up-and-comer with a marquee moniker (the Young Bull, Collin Sexton) and, of course, the man with the matinee idol good looks (Kevin Love).

But for the time-being, the Cavaliers will have to leave the movie star stuff to the pros and settle for just being some of the greatest athletes in the world. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

The Cavs don't need to win to make the final 21 games count

Author: James Rapien

Publication: 92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – We have a blueprint for how the Cavaliers can be successful in the final 21 games of the season. No, it doesn't involve intentionally losing. It also doesn't mean they have to hurt their chances of getting the top pick in June’s NBA Draft. Portland beat them 123-110 on Monday night. The Trail Blazers were hot early and did just enough to secure the win. It would be a success if the remainder of the season ended the same way.

The Cavaliers are two-games behind (or ahead) Chicago for the third-worst record in the league. If they stay in that spot, then they’ll have a 14 percent chance of winning the NBA Draft Lottery on May 14.

There are plenty of fans that want them to tank. They aren’t going to and Monday’s loss was an example of that. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

