Daily News - February 22, 2019

Cleveland Cavaliers tanking? Larry Nance Jr. has big goals for second half of season: 'Playoff’ basketball

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers know you want them to tank. They don’t care.

They’ve experienced enough losing, especially after the losses piled up quickly during an injury-riddled first half of the season, which shattered their grand plan to fight for a playoff spot.

Now, with the season coming to a close and only days away from having a fully-stacked deck for the first time all year, this rejuvenated squad has hefty goals.

“With everybody coming back and guys really coming into their own -- myself, Cedi (Osman), Collin (Sexton) has been playing great -- I would like to see us, if you start the season today, I would like to see us in the playoffs,” Larry Nance Jr., who has become one of the team leaders, told cleveland.com Thursday night. “Look, I know we’re not going to make the playoffs. I know that. I’m talking about finishing top eight in the conference just over the final 23 games.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers open second half with 111-98 win over Phoenix Suns: Chris Fedor’s instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The NBA’s race to the bottom has entered the homestretch. The Phoenix Suns are starting to pull away.

It wasn’t long ago when the Cleveland Cavaliers were in that spot, counting down the days until the season finally came to an uneventful end. But Kevin Love’s return to health and a feisty no-quit attitude has reinvigorated this written-off group and led to marked improvement over the past few weeks. The Cavs entered Thursday night’s game, the first following the All-Star break, hoping to continue that enhanced level of play. They did just that, beating the Suns 111-98. It’s Cleveland’s fourth win in the last 11 games.

“It was just a full team effort, there wasn’t one guy that really dominated,” Larry Nance Jr. said.

With fans dreaming of Duke star Zion Williamson, starting to fixate on lottery percentages and believing losing is best, Cleveland has pushed back against any tanking talk. Their goal is simple: Finish the season strong. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers: It has to be more than ping pong balls – Terry Pluto

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: The Plain Dealer

CLEVELAND, Ohio – I know fans who want the Cavaliers to lose the rest of their games this season.

They are dreaming of Zion Williamson (assuming he’s healthy) or another top college prospect in a Cavs uniform in 2019-20.

The Cavs obviously are taking the pile up the lottery ping-pong ball approach as they have traded off so many veterans.

Before the season opened, former Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said: “It’s not about wins and losses. It’s about wins and lessons.”

He was fired after six games in which the Cavs never even had a lead in the second half. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

