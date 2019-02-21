Daily News - February 21, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Kevin Love not planning to miss any more games, as Cavaliers ready for home stretch

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Kevin Love spent the All-Star break relaxing in Turks and Caicos and soaking up the Caribbean sun. His red arms are proof.

That getaway has him ready for the homestretch, a 24-game sprint to the end of one of the most frustrating seasons of his NBA career.

“I think you’ll see me more on a steady basis and not miss games after the break, I’m hoping,” Love said following Wednesday’s practice. “So just continue to improve the minutes and make sure that I’m feeling good and go from there.”

Love made his official return on Feb. 8, following foot surgery that cost him 50 games. That night, he played six-plus minutes against the Washington Wizards and spent the remainder of the game working on his cardio in the locker room. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Phoenix Suns, Game 59 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (12-46) will host the Phoenix Suns (11-48) in the first game following the All-Star break on Thursday night.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Quicken Loans Arena

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs beat the Suns 120-95 on March 23, 2018 in Cleveland. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

#CavsSuns Game Preview

Author: Joe Sykes

Publication: Cavs.com

With All-Star Break in the books, the Wine & Gold return to action on Thursday night when they welcome the Phoenix Suns to The Land. Tipoff from The Q is set for 7:00 p.m. (ET).

This past week, the Cavs were able to get some much needed rest after coming up short in their latest 3OT matchup against the Brooklyn Nets last Wednesday night at The Q. It was Cleveland’s first overtime game of the season and just the Cavs’ third-ever game to go to at least three overtimes.

While they weren't able to make it out of the marathon matchup with a win, Cleveland’s 139 points against Brooklyn was their second-highest scoring total ever at Quicken Loans Arena (140 points in OT on 2/7/18 vs. Minnesota). The Cavaliers now have seven 130+ point outings at The Q since it opened prior to the start of the 1994-95 season. Cleveland’s 54 field goals versus the Nets were the most shots made by the Cavs at The Q.

The Cavaliers’ bench poured in a season-high 83 points last Wednesday, which was the second-highest total in franchise history (86 points on 12/17/91 vs. Miami). It was also the Cavs’ 20th game with the bench scoring at least 50 points - a new franchise record. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

