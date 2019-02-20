Daily News - February 20, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Amico: Drew must keep Cavs on course despite uncertain future

Author: Sam Amico

Publication: Amico Hoops

For Larry Drew, it’s time to forget about his contract for next year, time to forget about the players he doesn’t have or the friend in Tyronn Lue who got fired at the start of the season.

Instead, Drew has to take the Cavaliers on hand and convince them they have a coach who believes in them — all while keeping the team in position to land a quality draft pick.

Those things should be Drew’s overwhelming concerns as the Cavs (12-46) embark on the season’s final 24 games.

Drew has done a nice job with the odds stacked against him. There’s never any questioning of the rotation. Most games, the Cavs play determined basketball. He has the players’ respect and he toes the fine line of yelling and being overly friendly well. He teaches the X’s and O’s without boring the team to tears. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cedi Osman is Cavs’ Rising Star and wants to be an All-Star

Author: Josh Poloha

Publication: Waiting For Next Year

No one really knew who Cedi Osman was when the Cleveland Cavaliers selected him with the 31st overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. Then when they stashed him overseas, much as they did with many of their draft prospects during the LeBron James era, those curiosities surrounding the type of player he is (and could be) became even more of a mystery.

Little did he know, from the moment he would don his wine and gold No. 16 jersey, the 23-year-old would instantly become a fan favorite in Cleveland.

Along with that, 113 games (63 starts) into his NBA career, the forward has already been named a Rising Star. With that said, he has far bigger aspirations and dreams, including heading back to All-Star Weekend, except this time actually playing Sunday night after being selected as an All-Star instead of Friday night as a Rising Star.

“Yes, yes I am,” Osman told The Athletic’s Joe Vardon. “From the last year until now, I think that I’ve put a lot of work in and I think I improved a lot during this stretch, and I was just, I already know that I can do this — that I can be a rising star, I can be an All-Star. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Amico: GM Altman’s trades have Cavs set up for future

Author: Sam Amico

Publication: Amico Hoops

It’s been a little more than a year since the Cavaliers traded for Rodney Hood and George Hill, and less than four months since they traded for Alec Burks.

In historical terms, that doesn’t exactly rank with the discovery of the wheel. But when you’re talking about the Cavs’ future, those players could mean a lot.

Since the start of December, Cavs general manager Koby Altman turned Hood, Hill and Burks into two first-round picks (2019, 2021) and four second-round picks (2020, 2021, 2022, 2023), as well as Matthew Dellavedova, John Henson, Marquese Chriss and Brandon Knight.

When you factor in the picks, that’s 10 potential members of the roster … for three. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

