Daily News - February 2, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Dallas Mavericks, Game 53 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (11-41) will look for their first three-game winning streak of the season, as they host the new-look Dallas Mavericks (23-28) on Saturday night.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Quicken Loans Arena

TV: FoxSports Ohio - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Five Keys: Cavaliers vs. Mavericks

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Key: Looking for Three Straight

On Saturday night, after a well-earned three-day break, the Wine and Gold try to put together a three-game win streak for the first time this season when they welcome Luka Doncic and the recently-retooled Dallas Mavericks to The Q.

The Cavaliers have won six of their last seven over Dallas, but things have obviously changed for the Wine and Gold since then. Things are also about to change for the Mavericks, who made the first major move heading into the Trade Deadline – dealing Wesley Matthews, Dennis Smith Jr. and DeAndre Jordan and a pair of first rounders to New York in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis, Courtney Lee and Tim Hardaway Jr.

Obviously, Porzingis is still on the mend from a torn MCL and may or may not play in 2018-19, and the Knicks are looking beyond this season and into the summer, so it’s not a move that will come to fruition any time soon. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

#CavsMavs Game Preview

Author: Staff

Publication: Cavs.com

The Wine & Gold continue their three-game homestand on Saturday night when they welcome the Dallas Mavericks to town. Tipoff from The Q is set for 7:30 p.m. (ET).

The Cavs head into Saturday's matchup looking to keep the ball rolling after winning two straight games. Their latest victory came this past Tuesday night when they topped the Washington Wizards, 116-113, for the second time this season.

In that game against Washington, the Cavaliers shot 45-84 (.536) from the field, including 15-34 (.441) from three-point territory. Their 15 triples tied their season-high, which they also accomplished in their previous meeting against the Wizards on December 8. For the season, the Cavs have shot .500 or better from the field eight times and connected on at least 10 threes on 27 occasions. Cleveland also had at least six players score in double figures for the 19th time this campaign.

The Cavs also dished out a season-high 30 assists on 45 made field goals against the Wizards and outrebounded them, 48-36, while having a 12-0 edge in second chance points. It was the first time this season Cleveland has held an opponent to zero second chance points. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: