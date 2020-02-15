Daily News - February 15, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers’ Collin Sexton shines in Team USA’s 151-131 NBA Futures Game win over World

Author: AP Staff Report

Publication: Cleveland.com

CHICAGO — Miles Bridges got the All-Star weekend off to a high-flying start.

So did Zion Williamson — even when his dunk attempts didn't go in.

Cleveland’s Collin Sexton -- a late addition to Team USA -- had 21 points, Atlanta All-Star Trae Young added 18 and Chicago product Kendrick Young of Miami chipped in with 16. Williamson scored 14 and had the baskets inside the United Center shaking whether he made or missed.

NBA All-Star 2020: Grading Zion Williamson, Luka Doncic and every player in the Rising Stars

Author: Kevin Pelton

Publication: ESPN.com

The Rising Stars Challenge got off to a sleepy start in the first quarter Friday, and Team World took a 10-point halftime lead despite equipment damage courtesy of New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson.

But Charlotte Hornets small forward Miles Bridges flipped a switch in the second half, and Team USA ultimately turned the game around by 39 points to take a 151-131 victory in a showcase of the top rookies and second-year players.

We graded all 20 players who were able to participate on a national stage at Chicago's United Center on NBA All-Star Weekend.

