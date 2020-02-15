Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Daily News - February 15, 2020

2020 NBA All-Star - Rising Stars Media Availability and Practice
CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 14: Collin Sexton #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles during Rising Stars Media Availability and Practice as part of 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend on February 14, 2020 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.
Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images
Posted: Feb 15, 2020

Cavaliers’ Collin Sexton shines in Team USA’s 151-131 NBA Futures Game win over World
Author: AP Staff Report
Publication: Cleveland.com

CHICAGO — Miles Bridges got the All-Star weekend off to a high-flying start.

So did Zion Williamson — even when his dunk attempts didn't go in.

Cleveland’s Collin Sexton -- a late addition to Team USA -- had 21 points, Atlanta All-Star Trae Young added 18 and Chicago product Kendrick Young of Miami chipped in with 16. Williamson scored 14 and had the baskets inside the United Center shaking whether he made or missed.

- CLICK HERE to read full story.

NBA All-Star 2020: Grading Zion Williamson, Luka Doncic and every player in the Rising Stars
Author: Kevin Pelton
Publication: ESPN.com

The Rising Stars Challenge got off to a sleepy start in the first quarter Friday, and Team World took a 10-point halftime lead despite equipment damage courtesy of New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson.

But Charlotte Hornets small forward Miles Bridges flipped a switch in the second half, and Team USA ultimately turned the game around by 39 points to take a 151-131 victory in a showcase of the top rookies and second-year players.

We graded all 20 players who were able to participate on a national stage at Chicago's United Center on NBA All-Star Weekend.

- CLICK HERE to read full story.

