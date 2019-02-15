Daily News - February 15, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Collin Sexton using Rising Stars snub as motivation

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- At the time the rosters were announced for the NBA’s Rising Stars Challenge -- an exhibition featuring 20 of the top first- and second-year players from around the league -- the Cleveland Cavaliers were in the midst of an impressive performance against the Washington Wizards. It was more than two weeks ago.

Then, after polishing off a 116-113 win, head coach Larry Drew and teammates celebrated Cedi Osman’s selection as part of Team World.

Internally, the Cavaliers believed there was a chance for two players in the showcase. But opposing coaches passed over rookie Collin Sexton. Twice.

"I’m just gonna use it as motivation. Got to,” Sexton told cleveland.com late Wednesday night. “It’s just more fuel for me.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Break Scribbles: Is there any progress?

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: The Plain Dealer

CLEVELAND – Scribbles in my Cavaliers notebook as they head into the All-Star break with a 12-46 record:

1. The Cavs didn’t expect to have one of the NBA’s worst records, at least not at the start of the season. A team dedicated to losing as many games as possible doesn’t sign Kevin Love to a 4-year, $120 million extension. Nor does it keep veterans such as George Hill and Kyle Korver on the roster.

2. From a trying-to-make-the-playoffs standpoint, everything went wrong. Love was hurt after four games. No matter what Tyronn Lue may claim, he was not emotionally or physically prepared to coach the team in the post-LeBron James Era.

3. I do believe the Cavs would have been better off to have fired Lue and allowed Larry Drew to be the head coach from the start of training camp. That would have put Drew in much better position than taking over as head coach after six games. The Cavs lost all six of those games and didn’t have a lead after halftime in any of them. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

By the Numbers: Rising Stars

Author: Nick Adams

Publication: Cavs.com

Whether it is called the Rookie/Sophomore Game or the Rising Stars Challenge, the Cavaliers have had a rich history in the All-Star Weekend event.

As Cedi Osman gets set to represent the Wine & Gold and World team in Friday's MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars Game, Cavs.com dissects some digits from past performances in this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.

25 … years that the NBA has showcased their young, emerging stars in this event.

3 … Cavaliers have won MVP honors for the game (Zydrunas Ilgauskas in 1998, Daniel "Boobie" Gibson in 2008, Kyrie Irving in 2012).

23 … participants that have repped the Cavaliers in the event's history. The most by any NBA franchise. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

