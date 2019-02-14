Daily News - February 14, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers fall in triple-overtime to D’Angelo Russell-led Brooklyn Nets, 148-139

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — D’Angelo Russell waited until the start of Wednesday’s third overtime to catch fire, but when he did it was enough to help the Brooklyn Nets hand the Cleveland Cavaliers a 148-139 triple-overtime loss at Quicken Loans Arena.

DeMarre Carroll’s 3-pointer as time expired in double-overtime tied the score at 128 apiece and forced a third extra session. Russell then poured in nine consecutive points as the Nets built an eight-point advantage. Russell, who started the game 1-for-11 from the floor, finished with 36 points, including 14 in the third overtime.

Cleveland (12-46) had four frontcourt players foul out of the game, including starters Larry Nance Jr. and David Nwaba, leaving coach Larry Drew to play four guards for most of the final overtime.

“I had no intention of playing four (guards) out there against that team,” Drew said. “But we literally just ran out of bodies. I applaud our guys with the effort they gave being shorthanded, having to play a smaller lineup.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers earn an All-Star break after triple-overtime game vs. Brooklyn: By the numbers

Author: Joe Noga

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — After playing 15 minutes of bonus basketball in Wednesday’s 148-139 loss to Brooklyn, the Cleveland Cavaliers are ready for the All-Star break.

Five Cavaliers players logged 30 minutes or more against the Nets, led by Jordan Clarkson’s 47-minute effort. Afterward, Clarkson said the team tried to leave everything on the court, knowing that an eight-day respite was waiting for them in the locker room.

“We didn’t expect to go to three overtimes,” Clarkson said. “That’s the most minutes I’ve played in my career. But I’m in shape. I’ll go all day.”

Rookie Collin Sexton welcomed the experience, saying the Cavs battled until the end. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers forward Marquese Chriss put Brooklyn’s Jarrett Allen on a poster and his teammates took notice

Author: Joe Noga

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the second time in as many games, a Cleveland Cavaliers player threw down a dunk that had his teammates buzzing in the locker room afterward.

On Monday, it was rookie Collin Sexton elevating to finish a fast break with a two-handed slam against the Knicks.

Wednesday’s jam du jour featured thunder from recently-acquired forward Marquese Chriss, who succeeded where many in the league have failed when he crushed home a right-handed jam in the face of Brooklyn center Jarrett Allen during a 148-139 triple-overtime loss to the Nets.

Chriss’ dunk was selected by ESPN’s SportsCenter as the No. 1 play on Wednesday’s SportsCenter Top 10. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

