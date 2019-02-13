Daily News - February 13, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets, Game 58 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Cavaliers (12-45) host the final game before the All-Star break Wednesday when they face the Brooklyn Nets (29-29).

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Quicken Loans Arena

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs beat the Nets 99-97 on Dec. 3 at Barclays Center. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

#CavsNets Game Preview

Author: Joe Sykes

Publication: Cavs.com

The Wine & Gold continue their five-game homestand on Wednesday night when they welcome the Brooklyn Nets to The Land. Tipoff from The Q is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. (ET).

Heading into Wednesday's game against BKN, the Cavaliers are looking to build off their, 107-104, win over the New York Knicks. In that Monday evening victory, Cleveland had at least six players score in double figures for the 21st time in 2018-19 (Collin Sexton–20, Larry Nance Jr.–15, Jordan Clarkson–15, Kevin Love–14, Marquese Chriss–14, Matthew Dellavedova–12).

Cleveland shot the ball extremely well throughout their game against the Knicks, shooting .895 (17-19) from the charity stripe while also knocking down 14 three-pointers, which was their third consecutive game with at least 12 triples. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Catch A Shooting Star

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

One basketball generation ago, overseas imports weren’t the NBA norm.

There were international players scattered around the league. A Detlef Schrempf here, an Arvydas Sabonis there. When Drazen Petrovic hit the scene in the early-90s, he was an even greater anomaly – a Euro with sizzle.

If you need to know how much things have changed since then, tune in Friday night and watch the Team World squad that takes on Team USA at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. It might be the most competitive event of the weekend. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

