Daily News - February 11, 2019

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks, Game 57 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Cavaliers (11-45) return home Monday to face the New York Knicks (10-45) in a matchup of last place teams in the Eastern Conference.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Quicken Loans Arena

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs beat the Knicks 113-106 on Dec. 12 in Cleveland. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers begin to set path toward brighter future at trade deadline: Chris Fedor

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On Nov. 28, 2018, less than two hours before tipping off against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Cleveland Cavaliers traded sharpshooter Kyle Korver. That deal started a flurry of activity and set the tone for trade season.

All along, the Cavs’ goal was to acquire a first-round pick for Korver, the team’s most valuable trade chip.

Only they didn’t. In a deal with the Utah Jazz, Cleveland added a pair of second-rounders – one in 2020 and another in 2021 – along with swingman Alec Burks. On the surface, it appeared the Cavs had just squandered their best asset.

Hours later, the phone rang. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

#CavsKnicks Game Preview

Author: Joe Sykes

Publication: Cavs.com

The Wine & Gold tipoff their five-game homestand on Monday night when they play host to the New York Knicks. Tipoff from The Q is set for 7:00 p.m. (ET).

The Cavaliers are looking to rebound after dropping their most recent game to the Indiana Pacers, 105-90, on Saturday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Despite the loss, the Cavs shot well from the floor, hitting a season-high 16 three-pointers and shooting .444 (16-36) from three-point range. They have knocked down at least 10 field goals from long distance in 29 games and shot .400 or better from beyond the arc in 14 outings this season. The Cavs also dished out 23 assists on 35 made field goals.

Jordan Clarkson was a big reason why the Cavs shot so well from the floor after he posted a team-high 18 points on 8-16 (.500) shooting, while also grabbing two rebounds and dishing out a team-high six assists in 31 minutes off the bench against the Pacers. Clarkson now ranks third among all NBA bench players with a career-best 16.8 ppg and has 48 double-digit scoring performances this season, which is tied for the most among all reserves (Lou Williams). - CLICK HERE to read full story.

