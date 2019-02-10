Daily News - February 10, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Brandon Knight makes debut for Cavs after all signs pointed him to Cleveland

Author: Tim Bielik

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDIANAPOLIS — Cavaliers guard Brandon Knight put things simply minutes after his first game since being traded to Cleveland.

“It’s funny how things work out.”

Knight went 3-for-3 from the floor, all from 3-point range, in Saturday’s 105-90 loss to the Pacers. He only played 12 minutes in the loss.

But it was his first game action since he was with the Rockets on Jan. 12.

Cavaliers cannot recover from slow start in 105-90 loss to Pacers

Author: Tim Bielik

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDIANAPOLIS — The Cavaliers could not find their offense early on the second night of a back-to-back at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Saturday against the Pacers. They were outscored by 13 in the first quarter and never got back into the game as they were routed, 105-90.

Jordan Clarkson led the Cavs (11-45) off the bench with 18 points. Collin Sexton (16 points) and Larry Nance Jr. (16) were the only other Cavaliers to score in double figures. Nance had a good night from distance, however, shooting 3-for-5 from behind the 3-point line.

The three 3-pointers from Nance was a career high on a night when he also recorded his fifth consecutive double-double.

The Song Remains The Same

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

NBA players are often fictionalized as boastful, boisterous individuals who feel they can do anything.

But, as usual, the actual truth is completely different. And though they’re well-paid for their abundant talents, they also know their limitations – especially when it comes to music. At the highest levels, musical talent is one of the only God-given gifts that – like the players’ own – you either have or you don’t.

(That's not to say anyone can't show off their pipes or learn an instrument – and, like all of us, the current Cavs have aspirations. Walter McCarty has sung the National Anthem at All-Star Weekend. Our own Jim Chones played it on bass before a home game at The Q.)

