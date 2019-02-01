Daily News - February 1, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Kevin Love takes part in first full-contact practice since surgery

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Kevin Love took a big step in his recovery on Thursday afternoon, going through his first full-contact 5-on-5 practice.

"He actually did pretty well," Cavs head coach Larry Drew said afterward. "He moved around pretty well. Got a little winded, which is expected. The first time he has really been in a contact situation where we went up and down and there was actual contact. I thought he moved really well, shot the ball well, passed the ball well. Hopefully tomorrow there are no setbacks when he comes to practice and we will see how he is."

Despite Thursday's practice session, Drew said he "could not project" when Love would make his official return. Drew reiterated, however, that Saturday's matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, a chance for Cleveland to win its third consecutive game, would be "pushing it."

"We are waiting to see how he is after going through a full practice with contact," Drew said. "If there are no setbacks, we will have another practice and see how he does." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers 'not a beaten dog' despite injuries and poor record

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Despite the joy surrounding Kevin Love's eventual return, Larry Nance Jr. wanted to make something perfectly clear about the team's mindset: They aren't simply relying on their All-Star to provide an emotional lift and can't afford to count down the days until he's back.

"We're excited about it, but don't get us wrong now, we're not a beaten dog," Nance said. "We're not sitting here moping around like, 'Oh we're going to be sellers at the deadline.' Nobody knows that and there's no point in worrying about anything. We're not moping about our record. We're just trying to get better game by game and I think we've shown that the last couple of games.

"There's been improvement -- immensely on the defensive end and as you can see, Cedi (Osman), Z (Ante Zizic), different guys picking up offensively. There's no moping going on. We're excited about those guys coming back, but there's not going to be a lack of fight until they do."

Still, Love's first full-contact practice since surgery on his toe was, in some ways, a reminder of what the Cavaliers have been missing for the last three-plus months. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs.com Feature: Big Man Up

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

If you’re a long-time Cavaliers fan, these current days don’t seem so dark.

Even considering the current two-game run, are the Cavs going to make a fifth straight run at the NBA Finals? Probably not.

But those of us who lived through the NBA-record 26-game losing streak probably didn’t think that we’d be having a parade down E. 9th in the very near future. The Cavaliers franchise has risen from some rough times before, and as they uncover young talent, they’ll do so again.

It’s like the anecdote about Mark Twain and a fellow writer stepping outside one morning during a downpour. When his friend asked: “Do you think it will stop?” Twain answered, “It always has.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

