Daily News - December 9, 2019

Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, Game 23 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

BOSTON -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (5-17) will wrap up this mini two-game road trip against the Boston Celtics (16-5) on Monday night.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: TD Garden

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Celtics 119-113 on Nov. 5 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Canton Charge falls to Capital City

Author: Staff Report

Publication: cantonrep.com

WASHINGTON, D.C. The Capital City Go-Go snapped the Canton Charge’s two-game winning streak with a 113-108 home win on Saturday.

Malik Newman scored 24 points, Levi Randolph finished with 22 and Dean Wade had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Canton. In his second appearance with the Charge, Cavs first-round pick Dylan Windler had five points and four rebounds in 19 minutes.

The Charge shot just 42.7% from the floor, including 8-for-31 on 3-pointers (25.8%).

Capital City shot 52.4% from the floor and had eight players score in double-figures, led by Justin Robinson’s 18 points and Jalen Hudson’s 17. Hudson, who played high school basketball in Akron at St. Vincent-St. Mary, also had five rebounds and four assists. - CLICK HERE to read full story.