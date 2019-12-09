Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Daily News - December 9, 2019

David Liam Kyle/NBA via Getty Images
Posted: Dec 09, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, Game 23 preview and listings
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com

BOSTON -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (5-17) will wrap up this mini two-game road trip against the Boston Celtics (16-5) on Monday night.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: TD Garden

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Celtics 119-113 on Nov. 5 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Canton Charge falls to Capital City
Author: Staff Report
Publication: cantonrep.com

WASHINGTON, D.C. The Capital City Go-Go snapped the Canton Charge’s two-game winning streak with a 113-108 home win on Saturday.

Malik Newman scored 24 points, Levi Randolph finished with 22 and Dean Wade had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Canton. In his second appearance with the Charge, Cavs first-round pick Dylan Windler had five points and four rebounds in 19 minutes.

The Charge shot just 42.7% from the floor, including 8-for-31 on 3-pointers (25.8%).

Capital City shot 52.4% from the floor and had eight players score in double-figures, led by Justin Robinson’s 18 points and Jalen Hudson’s 17. Hudson, who played high school basketball in Akron at St. Vincent-St. Mary, also had five rebounds and four assists. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

